Volvo XC60 wins World Car of the Year
Mirroring sales trends in Canada and around the world, an SUV won the World Car of the Year award for the second consecutive year.
The Volvo XC60 took the honour Wednesday morning, at the New York International Auto Show, following the Jaguar F-Pace in 2017.
The other finalists were the Mazda CX-5 and Range Rover Velar, both SUVs.
Here are the other category results:
World Performance Car
- Winner: BMW M5
- Finalists: Honda Civic Type R, Lexus LC 500.
World Luxury Car
- Winner: Audi A8
- Finalists: Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Panamera
World Car Design
- Winner: Range Rover Velar
- Finalists: Lexus LC 500, Volvo XC 60
World Green Car
- Winner: Nissan Leaf
- Finalists: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, BMW 530e iPerformance
World Urban Car
- Winner: VW Polo
- Finalists: Ford Fiesta, Suzuki Swift
Here are prior winners of the World Car award:
- 2017: Jaguar F-Pace
- 2016: Mazda MX-5
- 2015: Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2014: Audi A3
- 2013: Volkswagen Golf
- 2012: Volkswagen Up
- 2011: Nissan Leaf
- 2010: Volkswagen Polo
- 2009: Volkswagen Golf
- 2008: Mazda2
- 2007: Lexus LS 460
- 2006: BMW 3 Series
- 2005: Audi A6
Note: Globe Drive contributor Mark Richardson serves on the international jury of 82 journalists from 24 countries.
