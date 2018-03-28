Volvo XC60 wins World Car of the Year

Mirroring sales trends in Canada and around the world, an SUV won the World Car of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

The Volvo XC60 took the honour Wednesday morning, at the New York International Auto Show, following the Jaguar F-Pace in 2017.

The other finalists were the Mazda CX-5 and Range Rover Velar, both SUVs.

Here are the other category results:

World Performance Car

BMW M5.

World Luxury Car

Audi A8.

World Car Design

Range Rover Velar.

World Green Car

Nissan Leaf.

World Urban Car

Winner: VW Polo

Finalists: Ford Fiesta, Suzuki Swift

Here are prior winners of the World Car award:

2017: Jaguar F-Pace

2016: Mazda MX-5

2015: Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014: Audi A3

2013: Volkswagen Golf

2012: Volkswagen Up

2011: Nissan Leaf

2010: Volkswagen Polo

2009: Volkswagen Golf

2008: Mazda2

2007: Lexus LS 460

2006: BMW 3 Series

2005: Audi A6

Note: Globe Drive contributor Mark Richardson serves on the international jury of 82 journalists from 24 countries.

