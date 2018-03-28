 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Volvo XC60 wins World Car of the Year

drive

Volvo XC60 wins World Car of the Year

Anders Gustafsson, CEO of Volva U.S., accepts the 2018 World Car of the Year Award for the Volvo XC60 at the New York Auto Show, March 28, 2018.

The other finalists were the Mazda CX-5 and Range Rover Velar

Mirroring sales trends in Canada and around the world, an SUV won the World Car of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

The Volvo XC60 took the honour Wednesday morning, at the New York International Auto Show, following the Jaguar F-Pace in 2017.

The other finalists were the Mazda CX-5 and Range Rover Velar, both SUVs.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the other category results:

World Performance Car

BMW M5.

World Luxury Car

Audi A8.

World Car Design

Range Rover Velar.

World Green Car

Nissan Leaf.

World Urban Car

  • Winner: VW Polo
  • Finalists: Ford Fiesta, Suzuki Swift

Here are prior winners of the World Car award:

  • 2017: Jaguar F-Pace
  • 2016: Mazda MX-5
  • 2015: Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  • 2014: Audi A3
  • 2013: Volkswagen Golf
  • 2012: Volkswagen Up
  • 2011: Nissan Leaf
  • 2010: Volkswagen Polo
  • 2009: Volkswagen Golf
  • 2008: Mazda2
  • 2007: Lexus LS 460
  • 2006: BMW 3 Series
  • 2005: Audi A6

Note: Globe Drive contributor Mark Richardson serves on the international jury of 82 journalists from 24 countries.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.