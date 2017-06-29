The new Audi RS 5, Mercedes-AMG C63 and BMW M4 are triplets, the same but different, locked in an endless sibling rivalry. They are overpowered coupes from Germany with an affinity for carbon-fibre and contrast-stitched leather. All will hit 200 km/h effortlessly. They eat Autobahn for breakfast.

For 2018, the RS 5 is all-new. While we’ll miss the roar of the old model’s V-8, that car always left us cold. It was unsure what it wanted to be, less than the sum of its spec-sheet. The new RS 5 is down two cylinders, but gains a pair of turbochargers, muting the noise but delivering a bigger wallop of speed, more of the time. The 2.9-litre V-6 — an engine shared with the Porsche Panamera — makes 450 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque from 1,900 rpm.

What’s it like? The new RS 5 fixes the old model’s biggest issue: the bone-shaking ride. The variable dampers set to comfort mode transform it into a cushy long-distance cruiser. The cabin is library-quiet. The steering is numb, but with Quattro all-wheel drive the RS 5 defaults to neutral handling. No drama, just easy, comfortable speed.

The boxy wheel arches are reminiscent of the 1980s ur-Quattro, but only hardcore gearheads will appreciate that.

Which of the triplets you might select depends on how you drive. The M4 is a prickly race car and the C63 is an indulgent muscle car. The RS 5 knows what it is now too: a grand-tourer for all seasons.

The Audi RS 5 will arrive in Canada in the first months of 2018. Pricing has yet to be announced, but expect it to be close to the outgoing model’s $84,000 figure.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Report Typo/Error