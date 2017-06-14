Its sights set on boosting North American market share by 2030, the Honda Motor Co. dropped the silks for a trackside showing of several new vehicles at the company’s research and development facility last week.

The offering included a new halo car, the Civic Type R; the Clarity, Canada’s first plug-in hybrid from Honda; and a fully redesigned Accord sedan that promises to be the auto maker’s most luxurious version yet. All are set to arrive in Canadian dealerships in the coming months.

Honda isn’t planning to widen the lineup in Canada beyond the hybrid Clarity series – U.S. customers will also get full-battery and hydrogen fuel-cell versions. It is aiming for two-thirds of the global fleet to be electrified in some manner by 2030.

“For us, the most important market is the North American market,” said Takahiro Hachigo, Honda president and CEO.

Persisting with a theme that rival Toyota also trumpets, Mr. Hachigo said Honda is focused on making vehicles that “give you a joyful feeling.” The Type R, a performance sport compact with more than 300 horsepower, certainly provides thrills.

2018 Accord

The redesigned 2018 Honda Accord will be in showrooms this fall, unwrapped. HONDA MOTOR COMPANY

Dressed in black-and-white body camouflage for an exclusive track demonstration at Honda’s research and development facility outside of Tokyo, the Accord demonstrated that whether you are driving alone or with four passengers, it won’t be a bore.

The Accord gets an all-new engine, transmission, platform and look. Designed in part to meet toughening emissions regulations, the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder replaces a 3.5-litre V-6; the engine is shared with the new track-ready Type R, though it will be tuned differently, with fewer horsepower and less torque.

In Canada, a 1.5-litre turbocharged model with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) will also be available. The 2.0 Accord will be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission; both will be offered with optional six-speed manual transmissions. The Accord will also come in a hybrid version.

On the track, the larger engine had its day. While the sedan was never brutish, it was in its element eating up the blacktop, a surprising characteristic for a car one thinks of as a family porter.

Acceleration to high speeds was smooth and the vehicle never strained. Stability was good, steering firm but not too tight and corners taken at more than 80 kilometres an hour were a breeze.

Cabin noise was also minimal as the Accord moved up and down through its gears in both Comfort and Sport modes – the Accord is hungrier and more fun to drive in Sport mode.

It is built to compete with Toyota’s Camry – and gets points out of the gate for being sportier with less mom-and-pop feel.

Engineers on hand also hinted that the redesign is meant to attract premium buyers who would be looking at Mercedes’ C-Class and E-Class sedans, as well as BMW’s mid-sized sedans.

Pricing has not been released.

2017 Civic Type R

The Type R’s interior is sharp and sporty. JESSICA LEEDER/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

On the company’s pristine, five-kilometre proving ground outside their research and development facility, no one gets much past third gear before realizing the car is “extreme on the track,” as one product planner puts it. It’s a total bad boy with something to prove.

With 306 horsepower packed into a 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 295 lb-feet of torque and a short-throw, six-speed manual transmission, it’s addictively fun.

The vehicle comes with 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels and performance tires. In addition to Comfort and Sport mode, there is a +R option for more dynamic driving.

In Comfort mode, there’s a satisfying purr and it’s sticky in corners, if a bit hungry for more road. Switch to Sport mode, though, and it’s clear that this little hatchback is starved for track.

Based on the Civic hatch but built with an upgraded body and chassis, the Type R is the fastest and most powerful Civic ever made. A preproduction model set a front-wheel-drive record on the renowned Nurburgring track in Germany in early April, besting the 305-horsepower Volkswagen GTI Clubsport’s mark by six seconds.

It becomes Canada’s first Honda with a Type R badge. Honda is planning to issue only three or four vehicles to each Canadian dealership, making this Civic variant an exclusive acquisition.

Just one trim level is being sold in Canada, a fully loaded version with a seven-inch integrated touch screen, embedded Honda Navigation, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and Honda LaneWatch blind-spot display. The audio system is anchored by a 542-watt, 12-speaker sound setup.

Pricing has yet to be released, but expect the Type R to be tagged above $40,000.

2018 Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

The Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is positioned to take on the Chevy Volt. JESSICA LEEDER/GLOBE AND MAIL

The Japanese brand’s first attempt at Canada’s plug-in electric-vehicle market, the Clarity is a true five-seat sedan positioned to take on Chevrolet’s Volt, the top-selling green car in Canada.

While the new Volt is capable of ferrying five passengers, Honda’s engineers gifted the Clarity with a more spacious rear seat that product planners say makes it unique in its class.The vehicle’s electric driving range is about 68 kilometres, meaning it has more than enough juice for daily commutes that average 50 kilometres.

For those who aren’t ready to make the leap to a full battery-powered car but are nonetheless looking for something green, the Clarity’s hybrid capability – and the combined gas-and-electric range of more than 500 kilometres it packs between its battery and combustion engine – makes it an obvious contender.

On a test course at Honda’s site, the Clarity proved itself to be nimble. Quiet and well-behaved off the line, it showed impressive acceleration while displaying the manners expected of an EV. There was no belching or engine growling here, just polite, efficient output.

On curves, the Clarity was responsive and easy to handle. And when asked to put out some oomph – an extra push on the gas pedal when in Econ mode summons the addition of combustion-engine power – it was willing and easily gave more. It’s clear to see how the Clarity would be companionable, whether on short or long drives. Additional modes, including Normal and Sport, allow drivers to customize their rides.

While the Clarity shares design characteristics consistent with Honda’s mainstream fleet, it bears several unique details that hint at its environmental nature. Special cut-ins and curves have been added to maximize aerodynamics – and thus electric range – and recycled materials have been used throughout the interior, which is accented with faux-wood trim.

Honda promises “competitive pricing,” so expect something in the range of $40,000 before taxes and rebates.

