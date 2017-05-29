In search of a reliable car for the countryside

We don’t know whether to buy an AWD or 4WD wagon, SUV or truck. We live in a rural area and need a reliable, safe, comfortable, roomy and versatile vehicle with a reconfigurable interior. It must be good in snow with sufficient ground clearance. We like the Subaru Outback. It’s the right price and great in snow, but it’s probably a tight squeeze with our dogs. Is there a Toyota for us? – Shelby

Leeder: Let’s start with the difference between all-wheel-drive (AWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD), which can sound like interchangeable terms given that most vehicles drive on all four wheels most of the time. The answer is complicated and has to do with how power is transferred to the wheels.

Richardson: Take a deep breath here, Jessica …

Leeder: My eyes are nearly crossed with concentration. Here goes: In the simplest of terms, a 4WD vehicle has a system that allows the driver to manually send equal amounts of power to all four wheels. It’s good for slowly powering out of low-traction, off-road situations. But it’s bad for situations where the rear tires can’t slip to make up for the differential between the front and rear axles, which causes stress to the vehicle’s body and to underprepared drivers. An AWD vehicle does the thinking – and shifting of power – for you, directing torque to wheels that need it.

Richardson: Most drivers prefer that.

Leeder: Yes – combined with a good traction-control system (the technology is better than ever), AWD is the best fit for most people today who want all four wheels to be powered, including those exposed to bad weather and light off-roading. So let’s dispense with the 4WD talk before Mark says I’m wrong, and we’ll get you an AWD that fits.

Richardson: What Jessica’s trying to say is that 4WD tends to be more rugged and off-roady, such as a Jeep Wrangler, while AWD is more urban and versatile, such as a Toyota RAV4. Which is what you want, if you want a Toyota. They’re everywhere, so maintenance isn’t an issue, and they’re incredibly capable. I drove the previous generation from Toronto one winter to Dawson City in the Yukon – it had good winter tires – and never had an issue. It’s one of the reasons I own one now.

Toyota RAV-4. Toyota

Leeder: That’s a good suggestion, but is there going to be enough space in the back of that compact RAV4 for Shelby? I’d lean toward the Subaru Outback instead – there’ll be more space and versatility, plus it’s great in snow and rugged conditions. I drove this sucker over jagged rock piles in Newfoundland, while five months pregnant, and was superimpressed with the way it handled. Sloshing of baby and belly were minimal, performance was surprisingly awesome.

Subaru Outback. Subaru

Richardson: There’s plenty of space in the back of our RAV4 for two 30-kilogram dogs, and that’s without putting the back seats down. The RAV4 is not really a fun-to-drive vehicle, though – it does the job, but doesn’t get your cockles stirring, as my mom used to say. It’s the same for most of the other compact SUVs, such as the Honda CR-V and the Hyundai Santa Fe, but the new Mazda CX-5 stands out for value for money and attention to detail.

Mazda CX-5. Mazda

Leeder: Cockles. Really? Blech. I guess I’m glad the CX-5 does the job for them. To get Mazda’s i-ACTIV AWD, Shelby will have to option up the basic GX by about $2,000, bringing the price to just over $30,000. That’s less than the Subaru Outback, which comes standard with AWD; the 2.5i with automatic transmission starts at about $32,000. That’s practically a tie.

Richardson: Those prices don’t include tax, of course, which adds about $4,000 to the cost of a $30,000 car in most of Canada. But you’re right, Jessica, this is a very hot segment of the market and all the prices are very competitive. And the Outback is a bit better equipped for its extra cost than the basic CX-5.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.





