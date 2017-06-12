I drive a lot on gravel roads, summer and winter. I hike, camp, and snowshoe so need room for equipment. I don’t like having all my belongings exposed so I prefer a sedan rather than a wagon or an SUV. I often travel with others so need room for four. Maximum cost is $40,000. Any suggestions? – Rick

Jessica Leeder: Mark is going to say that you should suck up the fact that you don’t like your belongings exposed and get a big ol’ Jeep. Aren’t you, Mark?

Mark Richardson: No – I’m going to tell Rick that pretty much every SUV and wagon I can think of comes with a roll-away screen over the rear cargo area, so everything in there is as concealed as it would be in a sedan’s trunk, as long as the rear seats are in place. There’s no need to dismiss SUVs for this reason, but if he’s hooked on a sedan for gravel roads, I’d send Rick straight to a Subaru dealership.

Leeder: To buy a Legacy?

Richardson: Well, the Legacy is a good car, but the one-size-smaller Impreza is a better car. It’s built on Subaru’s new global platform, which makes for better handling and a generally stronger, safer sedan. Subaru’s rolling out this platform under all its all-wheel-drive models, but so far, it’s only the Impreza that has it. Next up is the new Crosstrek, which should be available late this summer, and then the Forester. So I wouldn’t buy a Legacy now unless I got a cracking deal.

Leeder: Subaru really is the first brand that comes to mind when you go looking for a mashup of capabilities in the outdoor, active, weekend-warrior-type categories. But there are other fish in the sea, Mark. What about the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack? Sure, it’s a wagon (with a standard cargo cover!). It has standard all-wheel-drive so Rick can drive it way off the beaten path. And it handles like a Golf, meaning it’s fun, nimble and doesn’t feel like an old-school wagon.

Richardson: Yes, the Alltrack does have that German handling and feels a lot smaller to drive than it actually is. It’s a bit of a Tardis – that Doctor Who spacecraft that looks small on the outside but is very big inside. It’s expensive at $35,295 before taxes and PDI, but VW says it’s dropping its prices across the board, mostly to shore up support after the diesel scandal.

Leeder: So long as Rick isn’t put off by the scandal (it has turned some people right off the brand), I like the Alltrack for its versatility. It will drive like a peppy sedan, but offers the more convenient hatch closure and a pass-through for long items such as skis or hockey sticks.

Richardson: And it’s a little higher off the ground, which helps on gravel roads.

Leeder: While we’re at it, we should likely tell Rick which crossover he should consider.

Richardson: There are so many choices these days. Probably the new Subaru Crosstrek I mentioned, but it’s not available yet and I haven’t driven it to make a recommendation. If Rick’s not in a hurry, then I’d suggest holding out to find out more. But if he’s in a bit of rush, the Chevy Equinox is very good value for money and is about to be replaced by a 2018 model, so dealers are wanting them off the lots. It’s the right size for four people and their stuff and starts – officially – in all-wheel-drive at $27,595. That’s well within the budget, out the door. The 1.5-litre engine will lug a fair bit if it’s loaded up, but even upgrading to the 2.0-litre engine with its extra towing features will come in under budget – just.

Leeder: For about the same price, my pick would be the Nissan Rogue. He’ll get a 2.5-litre engine, AWD, Active Ride Control (smoother ride!), a fistful of driver-assist and infotainment features and, the best yet, Nissan’s Divide-n-Hide Cargo System so he can keep his gear covered up. This popular little rig can also tow: it’s rated for 1,000 pounds. Once Rick drives this, he’ll forget he ever asked us for a sedan, right?

