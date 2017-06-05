We had a Ram 1500‎ and, while I enjoyed it, my wife did not like driving it around town. I miss having the functionality of a truck, so I want a smaller one. We drive many kilometres a year, as our second home is approximately a six-hour drive away. Fuel economy is important, as are safety technologies. Four-wheel drive is also a must for winter drives, as is ease of access – we don’t want to have to climb into a vehicle. – Greg, Sarnia, Ont.

Richardson: So you’d like a truck, but you don’t really want to climb in and out of a vehicle? That’s a bit of a contradiction, unless you have running boards to help step up.

Leeder: So is wanting a truck, but also fuel economy.

2017 Honda Ridgeline. Honda

Richardson: That said, the Honda Ridgeline is a good place to start. It’s a uni-body construction, based on the Pilot SUV, which means it feels like a car to drive. It’s also a mid-sized truck. Greg’s Ram was a full-size body-on-frame pickup, which meant it felt like a truck to drive and could be a handful around town, especially for parking.

Leeder: I like the looks of the Ridgeline (and loathe dealing with running boards, which are guaranteed to get my pant legs dirty). Let me pop on my wife hat here and say that while I’m not a fan of anything that feels rough and truck-like, this uni-body talk has piqued my interest. Does this mean, Richardson, that it’s uni-body-or-bust if you want a smooth-riding truck?

Toyota Tacoma. David Dewhurst

Richardson: Not necessarily. Body-on-frame trucks tend to tip and lean around corners, and surge up to speed, and they’re stronger for towing, while uni-bodies are a flatter ride, and usually feel more responsive to the throttle. Like the Ridgeline, which comes with optional running boards, even on the base $38,600 model, that start around $700 extra. There are other mid-size trucks, but only the Ridgeline is a uni-body.



Leeder: Well, the Toyota Tacoma is a logical competitor. Keeping my wife hat on, I’d say that I like how it looks – much more truck-like than the Ridgeline, which, if we’re being honest, looks a bit soft. The Tacoma comes in nine models and stretches from about $30,000 to more than $45,000 with tax. Surely there’s one for Greg – but which one?



Nissan Frontier. Nissan

Richardson: Greg says he wants a 4x4, so the most basic Tacoma that drives all the wheels starts at $32,925, which means just less than $40,000 out the door, after PDI and taxes. The Nissan Frontier is cheaper as a 4x4, starting at $28,448 with a standard bed and regular King Cab, but like the Toyota, it’s not been revised in years. These days, I think the best mid-sized truck is the Chevy Colorado. It starts at just over $30,000 for the 4x4, but it has much newer technology.

Leeder: It’s better than the Ridgeline?

2017 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel. General Motors

Richardson: They’re different vehicles. The Ridgeline drives like a car but has a functional truck bed, and even has a waterproof, lockable trunk in the base of the bed. The Colorado, which is basically the same as the GMC Canyon, drives like a well-equipped truck, but it’s not so big that it’s a handful. If you want to tow things, the diesel-engine option has all kinds of torque for towing up to 7,700 pounds, with a combined fuel rating of 10.4 litres/100 kilometres for the 4x4. It’s expensive, at more than $50,000 out the door with 4WD and a long bed, but there’s plenty of cred and comfort there.

