Springing off the market success of its first SUV, the full-size F-Pace, Jaguar is jumping into the percolating compact-performance SUV field with a new vehicle, the E-Pace.

The F-Pace was named World Car of the Year by an international jury of journalists in April, and was also recognized by a jury of designers in the same awards ceremony as World Design Car of the Year.

Expect the E-Pace to pull from the F-Pace’s now-familiar design cues, though Ian Callum, director of design for Jaguar, pledges that it “will have its own character.

“The combination of sports car looks with Jaguar performance will ensure that the E-PACE stands out,” Callum said in a statement.

The E-Pace will be displayed publicly in a streamed presentation on July 13. Meantime, Jaguar Land Rover has released a teaser image.

The vehicle will be priced starting at $42,700 in Canada when made available early in 2018. All-wheel drive will be standard.

The E-Pace will become the third new model recently released with the Jaguar nameplate, joining the F-Pace and XE sports sedan. A fourth, the all-electric I-Pace concept vehicle, is to go into production in 2018.



