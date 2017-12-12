Looking for a luxury station wagon with good power

Our current family hauler is a 2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R wagon, which has been a fantastic workhorse, but we are considering a new luxury wagon as a replacement. We prefer the larger power output of a six-cylinder engine, which brings the newly designed Mercedes-Benz E 400 4Matic Wagon onto the short list of candidates. The new Volvo V90 T6 is also interesting because of its supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder engine. What are your thoughts? – Greg

Miranda Lightstone: I'm as excited that Greg's asking for a wagon over a crossover as I am about the Volvo being considered. But replacing his older Outback with the all-new Outback is also a viable option here, especially in top trim for that luxury-wagon feel, wouldn't you say?

Mark Richardson: Hang on – you're excited about a station wagon? Nobody outside Europe gets excited about station wagons.

Story continues below advertisement

Lightstone: Station wagons are the original crossovers, or baby SUVs, with more cargo space and versatility, and often with a bit of a higher ride height. Even Subaru likes to call the Outback the non-SUV SUV.

Richardson: Hmmph. All marketing speak. There is still a small market for wagons in Canada, but it's really only the Europeans who make them. And the Mercedes E 400 wagon is quite the step up for Greg. It starts at $74,000 before taxes and PDI, which is more than twice the price of a new Outback.

Lightstone: Yeah, but what a car, if he can afford it.

Richardson: I've not driven the E-Class wagon, but I have driven the E-Class sedan and coupe, and it's night and day over the Subaru.

Mercedes-Benz E 400 4Matic Wagon. Daimler AG

Lightstone: If luxury isn't all Greg's concerned for, he'll never want for functionality and practicality with the Subaru.



Richardson: The two cars really don't compare, though. The new Outback 3.6 R is 256 horsepower while the new Benz is 329 hp. Any new E-Class is loaded with cutting-edge tech. But Greg says he wants more power and I guess he's decided it's time to reward himself.

Lightstone: So let's forget about the Outback and move up in the auto world, for Greg's sake. What about his other wagon option?

Story continues below advertisement

Richardson: Volvo pulled itself out of the abyss with the big XC90 SUV, thanks to massive investment in research and development from its new Chinese owners, and now the V90 is the crossover alternative.

Lightstone: They got it right with the V90, in my humble opinion, and if he's looking for a bit more ride height, à la Outback, there's always the V90 Cross Country. It ticks the "price is right" box as well with an MSRP that comes in well under the Merc at $61,900 with the 316-hp T6 engine. It's worth the extra dollars over the fully decked-out Outback 3.6 R Premier at $42,195. It strikes a good balance, I think.

Volvo V90 Cross Crountry. Volvo

Richardson: Yes – either of the V90s are the way to go. It's a premium car that's also loaded with high tech, both in the engine and the cabin. The V90 is the wagon version, and it's almost 10 centimetres lower than the jacked-up V90 Cross Country crossover. Both have the same cargo space, though, and it's way more than the E 400.



Lightstone: Bigger than the Outback, too? That Subaru is huge inside.

Richardson: No, not quite. The Outback is biggest of these three, with 1,005 litres of regular cargo space, or 2,075 with the seats folded down. The V90 is 851 L, going up to 1,953 L, but the Benz E 400 is only 640 L behind the seats, or 1,820 with the seats flat. Not much between the Subaru and Volvo, but noticeably less for the Benz.

Lightstone: Like I said, a great balance.

Story continues below advertisement

Richardson: Actually, I think the Volvo is a lot closer in ride quality to the Mercedes than it is to the Subaru. That $12,000 savings over the German car is a lot of money. If Greg can afford it, he should choose the Volvo.

Lightstone: I don't think Greg should totally dismiss the Outback; he seemed so pleased with his old one. He needs to drive the Subaru and Volvo (I'm nixing the Merc because of the huge price jump) back to back on the same day and see which one pulls more at his wagon-loving heartstrings.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.