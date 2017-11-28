Looking for an easy-shifting SUV with cargo space

I'm a senior citizen presently driving a 2006 Honda CRV that I love. However, I do need to update the vehicle asap. I need a vehicle with an easy shifting mechanism because I have arthritis in my hands. The new Honda does not have an easy shift. The Nissan Rogue does, but I've heard mixed reports about it. I definitely want an SUV and a large trunk space, but not the large size. Price is not the main consideration but I don't need all the fancy gizmos either. What would you recommend? – Anna

Richardson: Hmmm – the first thing I'm thinking of here is a vehicle with the new push-button transmission shifter. Acuras have these and so do Lincolns, but you'd need to visit a dealership or auto show and try them for yourself. They're very easy to use, but reverse is a pull switch, not a push button, and that might be worse for arthritic hands.

Lightstone: We're oddly on the same page here, Mark, with button-gear selection. I think the 2018 Lincoln MKC is worth Anna checking out – all gear choices are made with buttons in the centre stack, including starting and stopping the engine, as well as reverse. The MKC is quite heavily gizmo-laden, but in terms of easy gear selection and trunk space, it checks all those boxes nicely.

Story continues below advertisement

Richardson: It's roughly the same size as the CRV, but is a premium vehicle, starting with an MSRP of $43,800. That means writing a cheque for about $50,000. It's quieter than the CRV, though, and has the nicer feel that you'd hope for the price.

Lightstone: What about the Acura?

Richardson: Well, the RDX is basically a premium version of the CRV – Acura is Honda's luxury brand – but it has a conventional shifter. It's only the TLX sedan and much larger MDX SUV that have the push-button transmissions. The only other mid-size SUV with a button transmission is the GMC Terrain, but to be honest, I find its push buttons to be small and fiddly. Anna should go to a GM dealer and try it though, if only to rule it out.

Lightstone: Don't forget the stalk transmission levers on the Mercedes.

The Mercedes GLC SUV. Daimler AG

Richardson: You're right – the mid-size GLC SUV uses a stalk on the steering wheel column. So does the smaller GLA. That might be easiest of all for Anna's hands.

Lightstone: The stalk shifters are quite easy to manipulate for sure, and I think the GLC would be a comfortable, good fit for Anna. The GLA might be a bit small, and visibility out the rear is hampered slightly by the sloping roofline. The GLC is a crossover and sits slightly higher, but it's low enough that getting in and out will be easy for Anna down the road, and she'll surely appreciate the higher-end interior amenities and creature comforts, too.

Richardson: Well, hey – it's a Mercedes. Not exactly chopped liver.

Story continues below advertisement

Lightstone: The GLC starts at $45,900, which puts it well over $50,000 once all the taxes are added on. Anna did say price is not her main consideration.

Richardson: But we don't want her to waste money either, and we're forgetting the Nissan Rogue, which Anna says has an easy shifter for her. She says she's heard mixed reports about it, but I haven't. Have you, Miranda?

The Nissan Rogue. Nissan

Lightstone: I've not, actually. However, I'm not a fan of the Nissan Rogue's continuously variable transmission. I never have been. My own mother just came home with a recent-generation Rogue – her third one! – and every time I get behind the wheel I feel the same dislike toward how the vehicle drives. The shifter may be easy to manipulate, but if Anna is used to the Honda's pick-up and performance, I think she'll be sorely disappointed with the Nissan Rogue.



Richardson: If it's so terrible, why does your mom keep buying Rogues?

Lightstone: Perhaps she's as stubborn as her darling daughter. All I know is she adores the Rogue, despite my many replacement suggestions. As an overall package, it's actually a good vehicle. Anna should at least test it out if she's drawn to it – she might be as enamored as my mom.

Richardson: It's the No. 3-selling SUV in America, not far behind the Toyota RAV-4 and Honda CRV, and just ahead of the Ford Escape. All those Americans can't be wrong in the choices they make – can they?

Story continues below advertisement

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

