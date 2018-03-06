Review: 2018 BMW i3S​ is grounded in two worlds

Until now, electrified cars have been designed either to save the world or hoon the planet.

Environmentalists encourage them because they use no gasoline. If the source of electricity is clean – such as from hydro dams or wind energy – then they leave a very small footprint on the roads they travel.

Performance enthusiasts love them because their electric motors help fill in the gaps for faster driving. The most expensive supercars all use hybrid engines to remove turbo lag in acceleration and boost the horsepower of the conventional pistons in their cylinders.

The BMW i3s, however, is trying to do both. It's an electric car that only reverts to gasoline if you buy the $4,600 optional "range extender" gas engine and it also flies off the line like manure from the proverbial shovel.

It doesn't look like a performance car – it looks like a geekmobile – but step on the throttle pedal and it will hurtle from standstill to 100 kilometres an hour in a claimed 6.9 seconds. That's without the gas engine fitted, which weighs an extra 123 kilograms.Tick the box for that peace-of-range-mind engine (as 80 per cent of i3 buyers do) and you'll add nearly a second to your acceleration time.

The most important thing, though, is that the purely electric engine has maximum torque at all times, with no lag whatsoever. Step on that throttle at any speed and there's instant whoosh – no hesitation – and no gear changes because there are no gears: 30-70 km/h passes in as few as 2.5 seconds; 80-120 km/h as quick as 4.3 seconds.

If truth be told, the regular i3 is already a pretty quick little car, but BMW wanted to add some "spirited driving" options to make the most of the drivetrain. The German engineers found an extra 10 horsepower hidden away in the electric motor, so it tops out now at 180 hp. The chassis itself is also tweaked with wider tracking between the wheels and a firmer suspension that drops everything 10 millimetres closer to the road.

That's the weird thing about the i3s: the heaviest part of the car is the batteries and they're carried at the very bottom in a big slab that takes up much of the undercarriage. This means that although you're sitting fairly tall in a bright and breezy cabin, with large windows and plenty of space all around, most of the weight is below the level of your feet. You just can't tip this thing; it drives as if it's a go-kart.

Believe me, I tried. The greatest challenge is the tires, which should be sticky performance rubber for grip but should also be rock-hard, low-rolling-resistance rubber for fuel economy. However, if you're going to spend the extra $4,000 for the S package on your i3, your conscience is probably salved enough that you'll go for the grip over the economy.

I almost wanted to be pulled over by the Highway Patrol, because surely the cop would assume I was a milquetoast tree-hugger in such a car, with my eucalyptus-wood dashboard and recycled cloth seats. The i3s looks more like the Google car than the ultimate driving machine.

There's no way it could have been me driving at such speed through the canyon – the radar must have fixed on a stray road-runner. But it never happened and I got away lucky. In California, there are already plenty of BMW i3s on the road and I'm sure the cops are smart to them by now.

The 2018 BMW i3S has a 94 ampere-hour (Ah) battery, electric motor; optional 2-cylinder, 600 cc gas engine. Mark Richardson/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Tech specs

Base price/as tested: $52,350/$56,950 (with range extender)

$52,350/$56,950 (with range extender) Engine: 94 ampere-hour (Ah) battery, electric motor; optional 2-cylinder, 600 cc gas engine

94 ampere-hour (Ah) battery, electric motor; optional 2-cylinder, 600 cc gas engine Transmission/drive: One-speed electric motor/rear-wheel

One-speed electric motor/rear-wheel Fuel range: 200 km (EV), plus additional 90 km with optional gas engine

200 km (EV), plus additional 90 km with optional gas engine Alternatives: Chevrolet Bolt, VW eGolf , Nissan Leaf

LOOKS

