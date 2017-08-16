For such a new nameplate, the Traverse as we know it has pretty old bones. Chevrolet’s large mid-size crossover was invented from scratch as a 2010 model, making it a relative sprog compared with nameplates that go back decades. On the other hand, eight model years is a long time for any design to stick around without a major redo.

That’s been redressed in a big way for 2018. The second-generation Traverse rides on an all-new platform; the suspension, steering, engine choices and nine-speed transmission are also new.

Unlike its former platform sibling, the GMC Acadia, the Traverse has not downsized to mainstream mid-size dimensions. “Why have Chevrolet and GMC competing on top of each other?” says global vehicle-performance manager, Larry Mihalko.

In fact, the body is fractionally larger than before on the outside, still occupying a size slot between conventional mid-size CUVs such as the Ford Explorer or Toyota Highlander, and traditional large SUVs such as the Chevrolet Tahoe.

Fuel economy has improved despite a fractionally larger body.

Still, GM’s body engineers achieved some significant light-weighting, which, along with the new powertrains, meaningfully boosts fuel economy.

But never mind the mechanicals. The target audience of “flourishing families living life to the full,” as Chevrolet cars and crossovers marketing director Steven Majoros defines it, will be more interested in the interior accommodation and the infotainment and connectivity features that make vehicles like this “the new kitchen table” for today’s families, Majoros says.

Not that old-fashioned family-dinner conversation is likely to be revived by features as 4G LTE WiFi for up to seven devices, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and USB charging ports for all three rows. Digitally distracted occupants will, however, be protected by a comprehensive array of contemporary automated alert-and-avert safety technologies.

Interior space has been significantly increased, most notably in the third row; there’s a plethora of storage bins and compartments; and cargo volumes are expected to be best in class (Chevrolet counts actual mid-sizers such as the Explorer, Highlander and Pilot as its classmates). New options include hands-free lift-gate opening and power-folding third-row seats.

Despite adding new higher-end trim grades, GM has slashed the available combos to just 11 in Canada from, count ‘em, a total of 136 before. LS and LT can each be had with front- or all-wheel drive, with eight-passenger seating optional only on LT; otherwise, a 2+2+3 seven-seat configuration is standard. AWD is standard on the LT True North, Premier and fully loaded High Country trims, with a Red Line cosmetic package optional on Premier.

Only FWD is offered on the new RS model, which, uniquely, has the aforementioned 2.0-litre, turbocharged four that makes less power (255 horsepower) but more torque (295 lb-ft) than the 3.6-litre V-6 (310 hp and 266 lb-ft) that is standard on all other trims. We didn’t drive the RS, but given its lack of AWD (and puny 1,000-pound tow rating) we won’t be surprised if it fades away after the first model year.

The V-6 can tow up to 5,000 pounds and is plenty strong enough for a buyer set that is not likely prioritizing an overtly dynamic driving experience. The 2018 Traverse doesn’t reinvent itself, but it serves up more of what matters most to those buyers – size, space, safety, connectivity and convenience – with a meaningful gain in fuel economy as icing on the cake.

TECH SPECS

Price: $36,695-$60,295

$36,695-$60,295 Engines: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo 3.6-litre V-6

2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo 3.6-litre V-6 Transmission/drive: Nine-speed automatic/front- or all-wheel drive

Nine-speed automatic/front- or all-wheel drive Fuel economy (litres/100 km): FWD V-6: 12.9 city/8.7 highway; AWD V-6: 13.7 city/9.4 highway

FWD V-6: 12.9 city/8.7 highway; AWD V-6: 13.7 city/9.4 highway Alternatives: Buick Enclave, Dodge Durango , Ford Explorer, GMC Acadia, Honda Pilot, Hyundai Santa Fe XL, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota Highlander, Volkswagen Atlas

The Chevrolet Traverse has darkened rear-side windows.

LOOKS

The look is unmistakeably a Chevy truck, including the signature darkened, chrome-free rear-side windows, which to our eyes look a little odd on models with dark paint colours. Available D-Optic headlamps are an industry first.

INTERIOR

With the available second-row bench seat, the Traverse can seat up to eight occupants. A Smart Slide second-row seat can be slid/tipped forward with one hand, even with a child seat installed, to access the third row. Chevrolet cockpit design combines style with sound ergonomics and ample oddments of space.

PERFORMANCE

The V-6 accelerates robustly with a soundtrack to match. GM claims a 0-96 km/h time in fewer than seven seconds while the autobox shifts seamlessly and serves up hyperlong-legged cruising in ninth. The steering feels agreeable, but we’ll reserve judgment on ride and handling for now, as the promising new suspension had little chance to strut its stuff on the limited drive route provided.

TECHNOLOGY

The Traverse has the connect-ainment bases well covered, with 4G LTE, Android Auto, CarPlay, OnStar, various streaming apps, including AudioBooks, and remote-control functionality from a smartphone. There’s also a comprehensive suite of available automated driver and safety aids, but no automated parking.

Cargo volumes in the Traverse are expected to be best in class.

CARGO

Traverse claims the best cargo volumes in the mid-size segment. And that doesn’t include a sizeable under-floor storage compartment behind the third row.

THE VERDICT

7.5

Not everybody wants a plus-size mid-size CUV, but the Traverse checks all the right boxes for those who do.

