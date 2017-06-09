The battle over market share in the green-sedan department is about to heat up in Canada.The 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in, an all-new hybrid electric vehicle, will arrive on dealer lots later this year in the Japanese brand’s first attempt at taking a bite out of Canada’s plug-in electric-vehicle market.

The Clarity Plug-in is a true five-seat sedan positioned to take on Chevrolet’s Volt, the top-selling green car in Canada.

While the new Volt is capable of ferrying five passengers, Honda’s engineers gifted the Clarity with a more spacious rear seat that product planners say makes it unique in its class.

The vehicle’s electric driving range is about 68 kilometres, meaning it has more than enough juice for most drivers’ daily commutes. (Green-car advocates say that, on average, most drivers log a maximum of 50 kilometres a day on the road.)

For those who aren’t ready to make the leap to a full battery-powered car but are nonetheless looking for something green, the Clarity’s hybrid capability – and the combined gas-and-electric range of more than 500 kilometres it packs between its battery and combustion engine – makes it an obvious contender.

The Clarity Plug-in has ample room for five passengers.

On a test course at Honda’s site, the Clarity proved itself to be nimble for a five-passenger EV. Quiet and well-behaved off the line, it showed impressive acceleration while displaying the manners expected of an EV. There was no belching or engine growling here, just polite, efficient output.

On curves, the Clarity was responsive and easy to handle. And when asked to put out some oomph – an extra push on the gas pedal when in Econ mode summons the addition of combustion-engine power – it was willing and easily gave more. It’s clear to see how the Clarity would be companionable, whether on short or long drives. Additional modes, including Normal and Sport, allow drivers to customize their rides.

While the Clarity shares design characteristics consistent with Honda’s mainstream fleet, it bears several unique details that hint at its environmental nature. Special cut-ins and curves have been added to maximize aerodynamics – and, thus, electric range – and recycled materials have been used throughout the interior, which is accented with faux-wood trim.

Although pricing has yet to be released, Honda says the vehicle will be available in two trim levels (EX and Touring) in Canada. Its biggest selling point, though, will be the fact that drivers can choose to be greener without sacrificing space.

The release of the Clarity series (there are also full battery-powered and hydrogen fuel-cell versions, both of which are for sale in the United States but won’t be offered in Canada) marks the beginning of Honda’s move to electrify two-thirds of the company’s global fleet by 2030.

The vehicle arrives in Canada at a time when the market for EVs is growing. According to statistics compiled by Waterloo, Ont.-based FleetCarma, cumulative Canadian EV sales passed the 30,000 unit mark in January. Of those, plug-in hybrids made up just less than half of sales.

Honda promises “competitive pricing,” so expect something in the range of $40,000 before taxes and rebates.

TECH SPECS

Base price: TBA

TBA Engine: 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine/17 kWh electric battery pack

1.5-litre Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine/17 kWh electric battery pack Transmission: Electronic

Electronic Fuel Economy: TBA

TBA Alternatives: Chevrolet Volt, Hyundai Sonata PHEV, Audi A3 etron , BMW 330e, Ford Fusion Energi

RATINGS

Looks: Clean and streamlined with environmentally friendly accents that act as visual cues but have aerodynamic function.

Clean and streamlined with environmentally friendly accents that act as visual cues but have aerodynamic function. Interior: With faux-wood panelling and faux suede, the feel is thoroughly comfortable luxury.

With panelling and suede, the feel is thoroughly comfortable luxury. Performance: When the vehicle switches from battery to gas to draw power for speed, the change is swift and smooth. Battery recharge time is 2.5 hours at 240 volts.

When the vehicle switches from battery to gas to draw power for speed, the change is swift and smooth. Battery recharge time is 2.5 hours at 240 volts. Technology: The most interesting tech is under the hood, where the 181-horsepower electric motor musters plenty of power.

The most interesting tech is under the hood, where the 181-horsepower electric motor musters plenty of power. Cargo: Plentiful. With ample room for five passengers and a trunk full of gear, this sedan is road-trip ready.

THE VERDICT

8.0

A green car that serves as a daily driver without compromising on space.

