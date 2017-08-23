Good news and bad if you’ve always fancied yourself in a Jaguar sports car. The F-Type is now more affordable, with a new entry-level model coming in at $68,500. That’s the good news; the bad bit is that it has a measly four-cylinder engine and, well, it’s still not exactly a bargain.

Also troubling for the new baby Jag is that it will have to compete against the Porsche Boxster and Cayman. Those two are the benchmark by which all other small sports cars are measured. The new Jag has much to prove.

The F-Type has tough competition in Porsche’s Boxster and Cayman.

Outwardly, there’s not a lot to give away the fact you’re driving the littlest F-Type; a single centrally mounted exhaust distinguishes it from its more-expensive brethren. But when you fire up the new, 2.0-litre, turbocharged motor, it doesn’t exactly roar to life, instead making a sort of artificial “whoof,” which hints at the big issue – not just with the Jag, but with all four-cylinder sports cars.

The second-best thing about the F-Type is, arguably, the way it sounds. (The first is the way it looks, obviously.) The V-6 model has a pop and crackle that hits you as if you had a double espresso. The V-8 is rolling thunder, an old-school muscle car rumble overlaid with machine-gun fire. Jaguar spends a lot of time getting its motors to sound this good because noise matters. It works like an adrenalin multiplier, doubling your sense of speed and excitement behind the wheel.

The new four-cylinder turbo motors so many companies favour these days for fuel-efficiency reasons often sound, well, bland. For proof, look no further than the Boxster and Cayman, as well as the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45.

Once on the move, however, the baby F-Type’s four-cylinder gains some character. It’s not going to win a Grammy, but it sounds good for what it is. Accelerating from a standstill, it has a breathy, hollow growl. By around 4,000 rotations a minute, there’s a faint induction whistle as the engine sucks in huge quantities of air. By 5,500 rpm, the motor has already hit peak power, pumping out 296 horsepower. Jag cheated a little bit, augmenting engine noise through the speakers, but you won’t notice.

The F-Type 2.0’s turbocharged four-cylinder lacks the sweet sound of its more powerful brethren.

For keen drivers, however, there is one big upside to these little motors. The 2.0-litre sharpens the F-Type’s handling considerably because it’s 52 kilograms lighter than the V-6 model and puts less weight over the front wheels. This allows the engineers to soften the suspension, improving the real-world ride.

The car flows over a twisty blacktop, feeling more nimble and alert than other Fs. There’s a lightness and delicacy to the steering that makes it a pleasure to carve through corners. Our drive in Norway was short and never reached much beyond 100 kilometres an hour, so we can’t comment on how it handles toward the limit.

Neil Branford, an engineer responsible for the F-Type range, admitted the four-cylinder was his favourite version to drive simply because of the way it turns.

The 2.0-litre sharpens the F-Type’s handling considerably because it’s 52 kilograms lighter than the V-6 model and puts less weight over the front wheels.

You can safely enjoy more of its performance without endangering your licence, too. It takes 5.7 seconds to go from zero to 100 km/h, which is almost a full second slower than the Cayman with automatic transmission. Keen gearheads will also be quick to point out this F-Type has less power than a Civic Type R or Subaru STI, but one suspects those two aren’t in danger of being cross-shopped by potential Jaguar buyers.



In the end, it’s good news and bad news again. The most affordable F-Type lacks some of the thunder and lightning we’ve come to expect from Jaguar’s sports cars, but it’s probably the best-handling of the bunch. Is it better than a Cayman? It’ll take a longer test drive to find out.

Tech Specs

The F-Type 2.0 is powered by a turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine.

Base price: $68,500

$68,500 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged I-4

2.0-litre, turbocharged I-4 Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic/rear-wheel drive

Eight-speed automatic/rear-wheel drive Fuel economy (litres/100 km): TBA

TBA Alternatives: Porsche Cayman and Boxster, BMW M2, Jaguar F-Type V-6, Ford Mustang V-8

Looks

Jaguar rightly didn’t mess much with the F-Type’s great looks.

For 2018, all F-Types receive minor styling changes. The design team refused to change the rear end because it said it was already perfect. The marketing team wanted something new to talk about, so – ta-da! – there are now smoked tail lights. There are also subtle tweaks to the front bumper and some glossy black trim if you opt for the R-Dynamic package. The design team was right: better not to mess with perfection.



Interior

Thin magnesium bucket seats help free up room.

There’s precious little to give away the fact this is an entry-level model. Like all 2018 F-Types, this one gets thin magnesium-frame bucket seats that save a few kilograms and free up a little extra space. There’s a brown leather option that, while sumptuous, isn’t worth the extra $4,000.



Performance

It feels quick with plenty of power for slinging between corners on twisty roads. Maximum torque is 295 lb-ft available from 1,500 rpm. On paper, however, the Jag is slower than its key rivals. The F-Type 2.0 is only available in rear-wheel drive with an automatic gearbox. For all-wheel drive, you have to step up to the V-6.

Technology

The InControl Touch Pro infotainment system is an improvement over the previous generation.

Unlike on the Porsche twins, where navigation is a $2,000 optional extra, it comes standard on the Jag – which means the price difference is essentially moot. All F-Types also get the new-generation InControl Touch Pro infotainment system. A new app called ReRun is a fun gimmick that lets drivers with a GoPro record footage overlaid with real-time performance data from the car.

Cargo

The entry-level F-Type is available as both coupe and convertible. The coupe has a hatchback trunk that’s relatively big but shallow, making it a challenge to pack.

The most affordable F-Type lacks some of the thunder and lightning we’ve come to expect from Jaguar’s sports cars.

The Verdict

7.5

Mediocre soundtrack, but good to drive and still great to look at.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.





