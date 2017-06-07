Volvo, the Swedish car maker, limped along as one of Ford’s pet European brands between 1999 and 2010. Then the Dearborn, Mich.-based company sold it to China’s Geely Holding Group and now, following an intense period of internal reinvention, Volvo is on a roll. It’s popping out critically acclaimed new products, growing sales and even set to open a brand-new car plant next year – in America.

Volvo’s reboot wisely prioritized its aging SUV portfolio. The first born-again product was the mid-size XC90, which also debuted Volvo’s jack-of-all-trades Scalable Product Architecture (SPA is one modular component set that can underpin a variety of different models).

Now, it’s the turn of the compact XC60. Although a bit player in Canada’s flourishing compact-premium-crossover segment, it may surprise you to know the original XC60 – launched in 2008 – has ruled European sales in recent years.

Our first impressions are based on fully loaded T6 Inscription models available at the preview in Spain.

At-the-wheel assets include ample seat and wheel adjustability, and minimal blind spots.

A key to Volvo strategy is a new four-cylinder engine that can generate up to 400 horsepower in electrically assisted hybrid form.

The XC60 is powered by that 2.0-litre four-cylinder in three different outputs, all matched to an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

A couple of unusual mechanical details are worth mentioning: A compact short/long-arm front suspension allows the front wheels to be pushed further forward than is possible with the bulkier MacPherson struts used by most auto makers; and a low-profile transverse leaf spring (à la Corvette) on the rear suspension takes up much less space than the industry-standard coil springs.

The well-forward front axle gives the XC60 the cab-rearward proportions of a rear-wheel-drive vehicle, although in fact the basic architecture is still transverse-engine, front-wheel drive. Apparently, the look is considered to be more “premium” than typical cab-forward front-wheel-drive designs.

While the zero-to-100 km/h times of the T5 and the T8 models may be, respectively, a little longer and a tad quicker than the T6s, we expect the basic package to be the same for all: a compelling and competitive blend of performance, refinement, comfort, roominess and practicality.

The T6’s super- and turbocharged 316-hp engine makes solid power throughout a broad rev range: Volvo claims zero to 100 kilometres an hour in 5.9 seconds.

It’s creditably refined, too, in routine driving or in cruise mode, although with the hammer down you know that it’s a small engine working its heart out (consider that the BMW X3 35i makes less power from a three-litre engine).

At-the-wheel assets include ample seat and wheel adjustability, and minimal blind spots, although the tall, wall-like centre console is a stark contrast with earlier “open-concept” Volvo designs. The central tunnel houses the battery pack on electrified versions.

As expected, the XC60 pushes the envelope in terms of active-safety and driver-support technologies, including new levels of active-steering assist and available semi-autonomous capability. But even if you couldn’t care less about all that stuff, the XC60 has plenty of other appeal both to drivers and to passengers.

The full range of models will be available when deliveries start in the fourth quarter of this year. Pricing starts at a keen $45,900 for the 250-hp T5, which comes in only one trim. Most buyers are expected to choose one of three trims offered on the 316-hp T6, which range from $52,200 for Momentum, through $55,450 for the sporty R-Design, to $57,050 for the luxe Inscription.

The well-forward front axle gives the XC60 the cab-rearward proportions of a rear-wheel-drive vehicle.

The range is topped off by R-Design ($69,550) or Inscription ($71,150) versions of the plug-in-hybrid T8 eAWD, which claims 400 hp between the 313-hp gas engine and 87-hp electric motor (the latter juiced by a 10.4-kilowatt-hour battery). On all trims, a generous array of options will help you spend more than you originally intended.

At just under 4.7 metres, the 2018 is 60 millimetres longer than the outgoing model and ranks at the large end of the compact segment, although still 260 millimetres shorter than the XC90.

Tech Specs

Base price: $45,900

$45,900 Engine: T5: 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder 250 hp; T6: 2.0-litre turbo-/supercharged four-cylinder, 316 hp; T8: 2.0-litre turbo/supercharged, plug-in hybrid, four-cylinder, 400 hp

T5: 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder 250 hp; T6: 2.0-litre turbo-/supercharged four-cylinder, 316 hp; T8: 2.0-litre turbo/supercharged, plug-in hybrid, four-cylinder, 400 hp Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic/all-wheel

Eight-speed automatic/all-wheel Fuel economy: TBA

TBA Alternatives: Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Buick Envision, Jaguar F-Pace, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Infiniti QX50, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Lexus NX, Lincoln MKC, Maserati Levante , Mercedes GLC, Porsche Macan

Ratings

Looks: The XC60 looks less blocky , more sculpted than its big brother, although arguably more staid than its own predecessor. One thing it does share with XC90 is relatively long-hood/cab-rearward proportions; the distance from the front axle to the cowl is the one fixed dimension on the SPA, which underpins both models.

The XC60 looks less , more sculpted than its big brother, although arguably more staid than its own predecessor. One thing it does share with XC90 is relatively long-hood/cab-rearward proportions; the distance from the front axle to the cowl is the one fixed dimension on the SPA, which underpins both models. Interior: Ergonomically, Volvo goes its own way with typically ascetic, yet elegant Scandinavian design centred by a nine-inch touch screen that, uniquely, is taller than it is wide – and is used for HVAC functions as well as the usual info-communi-tainment activities. The rear seat is as comfortable as it is roomy for adults (although a little low for little people to see out).

Ergonomically, Volvo goes its own way with typically ascetic, yet elegant Scandinavian design centred by a nine-inch touch screen that, uniquely, is taller than it is wide – and is used for HVAC functions as well as the usual activities. The rear seat is as comfortable as it is roomy for adults (although a little low for little people to see out). Performance: While the R-Design trim comes with a sport chassis, the Inscription test vehicle with optional air springs and Four-C active chassis still mustered some deft moves when pressed; ride quality was exemplary, although the Spanish pavement didn’t present much of a challenge.

While the R-Design trim comes with a sport chassis, the Inscription test vehicle with optional air springs and Four-C active chassis still mustered some deft moves when pressed; ride quality was exemplary, although the Spanish pavement didn’t present much of a challenge. Technology: While nothing is lacking in terms of connectivity and infotainment, the driver alert and assist features are the tech highlights. The XC60 debuts automatic active steering in three scenarios: to help avert a forward collision when automatic braking alone won’t be enough; to avoid colliding with oncoming traffic if you wander into the wrong lane; and to prevent a lane-change collision with a vehicle in the driver’s blind spot. Semi-autonomous Pilot Assist is optional.

While nothing is lacking in terms of connectivity and infotainment, the driver alert and assist features are the tech highlights. The XC60 debuts automatic active steering in three scenarios: to help avert a forward collision when automatic braking alone won’t be enough; to avoid colliding with oncoming traffic if you wander into the wrong lane; and to prevent a lane-change collision with a vehicle in the driver’s blind spot. Semi-autonomous Pilot Assist is optional. Cargo: Maximum cargo volume is less than in the old XC60 but still above-average among its peers – and highly useable: The seats-folded cargo deck is perfectly flat and there’s no sill at the rear. Although Volvo didn’t provide a seats-up cargo volume, that space also seems to be reduced from the old model, but still more than competitive within its segment.

Verdict

8.5

Volvo is Latin for “I roll” – and the new XC60 is further proof that Volvo is on a roll.

