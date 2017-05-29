The driver briefing is conducted entirely in German. The gentleman doing the conducting is Dirk Hacker, vice-president of engineering for the BMW M division.



He speaks about positioning the new BMW M4 CS in the market – above the Competition Package and below the sold-out GTS.

He mentions the production numbers – 3,000, for the entire world.

He talks about the weight savings – approximately 30 kg lighter than the Competition Package.

And he cites the Nurburgring lap time– seven minutes, 35 seconds, an exceedingly handy number.

Yet, with a congenial smile on his face, the master engineer continues in German. At least two of his words are schnellste runde, which are taken as encouragement to attempt a fast lap.

One of the most notorious car races in the world, the 24 Hours Nurburgring starts within the hour. In advance of some 200 drivers taking to the track, , BMW arranged a parade lap in an assortment of its vehicles. The cars are lined astern, ready to go, engines revving maniacally for the benefit of the spectators shooting cellphone videos.

I am behind the wheel of the M4 CS for the first time. My first experience with the 460-horsepower coupe will be a lap of the notorious Nordschleife, the circuit used by BMW engineers to develop and fine-tune performance vehicles.

The M4 CS can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and its top speed is 280 km/h. It has a lightning-quick dual clutch transmission and optional carbon ceramic brake. Its suspension, tires and steering have all been selected and calibrated to deal with the track’s 73 turns, many of the heart-stopping variety.

One turn, Antoniusbuche, comes at the end of the long Dottinger Hohe. On the map, it’s a slight bend at best; at racing speeds, it’s a right-hand curve into the unknown.

This challenge highlights the genius of the M4 CS: You can jump into the coupe cold and immediately feel confident in the steering (weight, precision), brakes (sheer power) and suspension system (ability to absorb imperfections, curbs, depressions and crests at elevated speeds).

The first impressions are replicated around the track and over the course of the full distance of the Nordschleife. Where there are spectators camped out, the M4 CS puts on a show, arcing sideways under power, sound barking from the four exhaust pipes.



Over the fast and tricky sections like Flugplatz and Fuchsröhre, the BMW shows a level of composure that rivals supercars. And where speed needs to be eliminated in a hurry, sections like Kallenhard and Breidscheid, the brakes on the M4 CS respond brilliantly.

The parade lap is far from a race lap. The record for schnellste Runde remains out of reach.

But you get a taste. It’s a far cry from the overt GTS version with its coffee-table-sized rear wing, roll cage and racing harness. And that’s the whole point – the CS is the M4 that blends race credentials with road manners.

TECH SPECS

Base price: TBA

TBA Engine: Twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-6

Twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-6 Transmission/Drive: Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic/rear-wheel

Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic/rear-wheel Fuel economy (litres/100 km): TBA

TBA Alternatives: Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio , Audi RS5, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Ford Mustang Shelby GT 350R, Mercedes-AMG C63 S, Porsche 911 Turbo.

RATINGS

Looks: The only visible signs that the CS is different from your typical M4 are the small carbon-fibre front splitter, a discreet trunk-lip spoiler, and a powerfully sculpted hood.

The only visible signs that the CS is different from your typical M4 are the small front splitter, a discreet trunk-lip spoiler, and a powerfully sculpted hood. Interior: Although the focus is on slashing weight, there’s little compromise in terms of comfort. The M Sport seats are manually adjustable only, but they’re still supportive and downright cozy, ensconced in leather and Alcantara . The door panels are made from compressed natural fibres, the door pulls are straps and the chunky steering wheel is covered in Alcantara , too. Creature comforts include an audio system, navigation and a back seat.

Although the focus is on slashing weight, there’s little compromise in terms of comfort. The M Sport seats are manually adjustable only, but they’re still supportive and downright cozy, ensconced in leather and . The door panels are made from compressed natural fibres, the door pulls are straps and the chunky steering wheel is covered in , too. Creature comforts include an audio system, navigation and a back seat. Performance: As expected, the CS offers more performance than the Competition Package, less than the GTS. The twin-turbo engine generates 460 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. The CS is fast and responsive – focused enough to make things scary, refined enough to bring everything back under control quickly.

As expected, the CS offers more performance than the Competition Package, less than the GTS. The twin-turbo engine generates 460 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. The CS is fast and responsive – focused enough to make things scary, refined enough to bring everything back under control quickly. Technology: The carbon-fibre reinforced components, many shared with the M4 GTS, and the trick active differential and dual-clutch transmission give this car genuine race-inspired street cred.

The reinforced components, many shared with the M4 GTS, and the trick active differential and dual-clutch transmission give this car genuine race-inspired street cred. Cargo: Among cars that can cut a 7.5-minute lap around the ‘Ring, the M4 CS beats most (if not all) in terms of cargo space.

VERDICT

9.0

Remarkably free of compromise. If you wanted the M4 GTS and missed out, here’s the next best option.

