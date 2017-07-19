The backlash has officially begun – and SRT is leading the charge.

In the face of autonomy this, economy that and electricity all around us, the hardcore spinoff of the most American of car brands is forging its own path. “Different works for Dodge” has become a rallying cry for those from Auburn Hills, according to Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger car brands for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) North America.

If you happen to be looking for different, look no further than the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT.

The Durango SRT is a thundering piece of work, with power and torque that make for low-effort cruising. Mark Hacking for The Globe and Mail

Called the “three-row Charger,” the new high-output variant of the popular Durango is also considered by FCA to be “North America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV.” In some parts, those would be considered fighting words, but there’s research to back up the claims.

The 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 that powers the vehicle is shared with the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. It’s a thundering piece of work, churning out 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. To verify performance claims, FCA enlisted the help of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). Under the watchful eye of people with rocket fuel where blood should be, the Durango SRT barreled to the quarter-mile mark in 12.9 seconds. (Not so long ago, this was considered a decent time for a stock Dodge Viper.)

The seven-seat SUV’s interior is incredibly comfortable. FCA US LLC

While I don’t have the chance to launch the Durango SRT from the nearest drag strip, a reasonable compromise is reached: hot laps around a road course that incorporates the famed banked turns of Indianapolis. Blasting down the pit straight, the family hauler crests 180 km/h before the Brembo brakes are brought into play and the 20-inch tires are angled towards the infield. The Durango is an SUV, make no mistake, so the long left-hander after the straight induces some body roll, even though the vehicle is in track mode and the active suspension is in its most bolted-down setting.

The makeshift course incorporates many tight sections, which don’t play to its strengths. But as soon as the corners open up and daylight appears, the Durango SRT comes into its own: all-wheel drive system hustling 70 per cent of engine torque to the rear wheels, eight-speed automatic clicking off shifts in lightning fashion, and engineered exhaust note barking off the cement walls and empty grandstands surrounding the track.

No one really needs a seven-seat SUV that’s capable of this kind of speed. No one will ever strap the kids into their car seats and blast around Indianapolis or streak down a drag strip. But despite all its built-in versatility, the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT isn’t really about need – it’s about daring to be different.

Space for second- and third-row passengers is superior to others in its class. Mark Hacking for The Globe and Mail

TECH SPECS

Base price: $72,495

$72,495 Engine: 6.4-litre V-8

6.4-litre V-8 Transmission / Drive: Eight-speed automatic / All-wheel drive

Eight-speed automatic / All-wheel drive Fuel economy (litres/100 km): TBA

TBA Alternatives: BMW X5 M, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S

RATINGS



Looks: This is a three-row SUV, so the focus is more on versatility than on drop-dead design. The SRT additions to the Durango have added meanness, particularly the prominent hood with centre air inlet with heat extractors. But compared to most other SRT models, this one lands on the conservative side.

This is a three-row SUV, so the focus is more on versatility than on drop-dead design. The SRT additions to the Durango have added meanness, particularly the prominent hood with centre air inlet with heat extractors. But compared to most other SRT models, this one lands on the conservative side. Interior: This thing is incredibly comfortable. The electronic T-shifter, flat-bottom steering wheel and leather-and-suede seats combine to make for a fantastic driving environment. On the track, the extra-padded side bolsters interfere with steering precision, but they’re also perfect for sitting back and relaxing.

This thing is incredibly comfortable. The electronic T-shifter, flat-bottom steering wheel and leather-and-suede seats combine to make for a fantastic driving environment. On the track, the extra-padded side bolsters interfere with steering precision, but they’re also perfect for sitting back and relaxing. Performance: It’s tough to argue with an SUV that can tow up to 3,946 kg and accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds (although not at the same time, of course). As impressive as the Durango SRT is on a closed circuit, it’s even more so on public roads, where all that power and torque make for low-effort cruising.

It’s tough to argue with an SUV that can tow up to 3,946 kg and accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds (although not at the same time, of course). As impressive as the Durango SRT is on a closed circuit, it’s even more so on public roads, where all that power and torque make for low-effort cruising. Technology: There is some wildly impressive work engineering going on here: the automatic transmission is cracking, the seven different drive modes (!) cover every possible driving scenario and the adaptable suspension system has incredible breadth. Above all this, the slick centre console touch screen that controls many of the mechanical aspects of the vehicle and all the comfort/convenience features is flat-out brilliant.

There is some wildly impressive work engineering going on here: the automatic transmission is cracking, the seven different drive modes (!) cover every possible driving scenario and the adaptable suspension system has incredible breadth. Above all this, the slick centre console touch screen that controls many of the mechanical aspects of the vehicle and all the comfort/convenience features is flat-out brilliant. Cargo: So impressive is the packaging on the Durango, it’s regularly cross-shopped against SUVs from the next segment up. Space for second- and third-row passengers is superior to others in the class. So there’s room for more gear and larger passengers inside and the class-leading towing capacity opens up even more possibilities.

Design additions have added meanness, particularly the prominent hood with centre air inlet with heat extractors. Mark Hacking for The Globe and Mail

VERDICT

7.5

An impressive piece of engineering from many angles. You’ll like this car if you need to get to the cottage – fast!

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.