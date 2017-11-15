Review: Handcrafted engine lends major power to Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic+​

"One man, one engine" – that's the motto of Mercedes-AMG.

The philosophy is simple: One person is given responsibility for assembling an entire engine from start to finish, everything from installing the crankshaft into the cylinder block to the smallest of details, such as adding engine oil for the first time.

It takes about 3-1/2 hours to build the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V-8 in the GLC 63 S 4Matic at the AMG engine factory in Affalterbach, Germany. Approximately 200 technicians, four of them women, work on the engine assembly line. If an engine isn't complete by the end of an eight-hour shift, it's left in another room and covered delicately until the same technician returns to complete the job on their ensuing shift.

Every engine gets the seal of approval – an engine plaque marked with the signature of the technician who worked painstakingly to assemble the hand-crafted engine.

Previously, if you wanted to drive an AMG, you had to buy a Mercedes-Benz production model first and then have it converted in Affalterbach – a time-consuming, expensive and complex process. But things have changed since 1996 – that's when AMG models started rolling off the production line alongside Mercedes-Benz production models. Still, the process of cramming a brawny V-8 engine into something other than a sports car is complicated.

The GLC 63 will be available in a coupe or SUV when it goes on sale next spring.

The GLC 63 holds a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V-8.

"It is very demanding for us to put a big V-8 in a GLC or a SUV," said Tobias Hartmann, a product manager at Mercedes-AMG. "It's powerful on the one side, but a very small, compact engine on the other side. … Lots of technical packages are on the engine – transmission, 4Matic+ system, braking systems, exhaust systems – the whole technical package under the hood is a demanding process."



Without a doubt, the AMG engine is the best feature on the GLC 63. It boasts 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque and can go from zero to 100 kilometres an hour in 3.8 seconds – impressive for an SUV that weighs about 2,024 kilograms.



There's no turbo lag off the line and the power is instantaneous. Nail the throttle on the autobahn, and you're thrown back in your seat, accelerating quickly to nearly 200 km/h, on parts of the autobahn with no speed limit.

Along winding country roads, the SUV is agile, well-balanced and composed.

Five driving modes let you alter the driving dynamics – from comfort to sport to my favourite – race. In race mode, it's exhilarating – the gears shift quickly and seamlessly. And the deep note from the performance exhaust system is music to the ears.

Dominic Stark is the man behind the high-performance engine in the vehicle that I test drove. The next day, on a visit to the factory, snapshots of technicians on shift that day covered the entrance wall. Dominic is working, but I can't spot him in the sea of young technicians on the assembly floor. A shame. It's not my vehicle, but I felt a connection to Dominic when I popped the hood and saw his name on the engine plaque.

The SUV is agile and well-balanced along winding roads.

Tech specs

Base price: TBA

TBA Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V-8

4.0-litre twin-turbo V-8 Transmission/drive: Nine-speed automatic/all-wheel

Nine-speed automatic/all-wheel Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 14.1 city/8.7 hwy

14.1 city/8.7 hwy Alternatives: Porsche Macan Turbo, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, BMW X3 M, Audi SQ5

Looks

On the outside, expressive touches distinguish this SUV from its counterparts thanks to a prominent front end, big beefy wheels, a rear spoiler lip and four chrome-plated rectangular tailpipes marked AMG. The bold AMG Panamericana grille takes centre stage along with several AMG badges and V-8 biturbo 4Matic+ decals.

Interior

The AMG theme continues in the interior with AMG badging on the steering wheel, centre console, front-door side sills and dashboard – all designed to showcase this is no ordinary three-pointed star. The infotainment system is a bit complicated and distracting to use. Simple functions take multiple steps and require focus and attention. While the screen is large and visible, it would be more intuitive and user-friendly if it were a touch screen.

The back seat.

Performance

AMG is synonymous with performance and the engine in the GLC 63 lives up to its name. Sure, you don't really need 503 hp, but it's nice to have at your fingertips, especially when overtaking slow-moving vehicles on the autobahn. Other features include air-spring suspension with adaptive adjustable damping, AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution, a rear-axle limited-slip differential and a high-performance braking system.

Technology

Loaded with tech features such as lane-departure-warning systems and blind-spot-monitoring systems to keep you safer on the road. Other cool tech features include an auto start/stop function that kills the engine when stopped to save gas. Convenience features include a heated steering wheel for added comfort in the winter.

The many tech features include a blind-spot-monitoring system.

Cargo

Spacious rear cargo area and an easy-to-use one-button power tailgate that opens out of head-banging range, making it easy to operate when your hands are full.

There’s lots of room in the rear cargo area.

The verdict



8.0

Powerful, handcrafted engine that's a source of pride, not only for the technician, but also for the owner who gets bragging rights on this practical and powerful Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic+.

