Review: The 2018 E-Pace is a Jaguar that earns its spots

The speed limit on this French Mediterranean island, 90 kilometres an hour, is highly optimistic. It doesn't change between the multilane coastal highway and almost all the narrow roads in the interior, which twist and squirm through the high mountains like a nest of vipers.

When the World Rally Championship comes here each year, it's known as the Race of 10,000 Turns; residents say the longest straight is the airport runway.

At one point, while lightly squealing the tires of the new Jaguar E-Pace around yet another tight hairpin, a police car emerged suddenly from the curve and I thought I was busted. But no – a glance at the speedometer showed there was another 30 km/h to go before hitting the limit.

Make no mistake: The E-Pace enjoys lightly squealing its tires.

There are seven different variations of trim level, based on two different engine outputs, and I was driving the more powerful, "R-Dynamic" 296 horsepower version. All E-Paces have the same twin-turbo, four-cylinder engines and nine-speed automatic transmissions; the less expensive editions are in a lesser state of tune, and their 246 hp output is slightly better with fuel consumption.

The sporty E-Pace never put a wheel wrong through a full day of driving on curving Corsican roads.

The E-Pace is an all-new addition for Jaguar – a smaller SUV to complement the larger F-Pace SUV that was introduced two years ago. The F-Pace was Jaguar's first SUV and it also has sporty aspirations. "For any Jaguar, we always have a sports car in mind," says Adam Hatton, who headed the design team for the E-Pace. "And we aim to be best in class – that's our main philosophy."



This compact premium SUV class is highly competitive, perhaps more than any other segment at the moment, and Jaguar's a little late to join the party. All the German premium manufacturers have been selling small SUVs for several years, with great success, locking down loyal customers who want a more practical but prestigious vehicle. Better late than never, though: When Jaguar introduced the larger F-Pace SUV a year ago, it almost doubled the maker's entire sales overnight.

Now, the smaller E-Pace wants to add to that. (The strange name comes from a comment made years ago by the company's founder, William Lyons, who stated famously that, "All Jaguars must have grace, pace and space.") It's a little larger than the new BMW X2, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, but a little smaller than the BMW X3.

With a starting price of $42,700, rising up to $59,000, it's more expensive than a Land Rover Discovery Sport, but less costly than a Range Rover Evoque, with which it shares its platform.

None of those alternatives is quite as sporty, though. The E-Pace R-Dynamic S (phew!) that took me through a full day of Corsican curves never put a wheel wrong, even through a very slippery and steep off-road section that should have set the 20-inch Pirelli Scorpion tires skittering in the mud. The R-Dynamic comes equipped with an "Active Driveline all-wheel-drive" system that pushes torque between the front and rear axles as needed, and between the left and right rear wheels, taking just a 10th of a second to make the shift.

The E-Pace deftly handled a river crossing as well as a drive through sandy dunes.

Climbing slowly and steeply out of a river crossing, I never felt a wheel spin; drifting through a tight, sandy curve in some dunes, the slide was totally predictable. None of this was my own skill as a driver – it was all the car's computer.



There's a limit to everything, though, and my stomach surrendered to the high jinks later in the afternoon, forcing me to trim back the pace and switch the Drive mode from Dynamic to Comfort. Driven more gently, with more of my attention on the interior, this is clearly a premium vehicle and its small size belies its space, like the Tardis from Doctor Who.

"It's difficult with this compact size of car," Hatton says, "but believe me, we work every millimetre to get the optimum space inside." In the back seats, a 6-foot-2 passenger can sit without touching the roof (actually, in this test car, a wonderful but optional panoramic moonroof that fills almost all the ceiling), and without banging knees against the front seat.

Clearly, the E-Pace has a bright future in Jaguar's lineup. The maker needs it, because the demand for a small premium SUV is so strong around the world and shows no sign of abating. Last year, the larger F-Pace was named World Car of the Year, and who knows, maybe next year the E-Pace might take the same award. It's certainly deserving enough.

Tech specs

Price: $42,700 (base); $51,000 (as tested)

$42,700 (base); $51,000 (as tested) Engine: 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder

2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder Transmission/drive: 9-speed automatic/AWD

9-speed automatic/AWD Fuel economy (estimated): P250: 11.2 city / 8.4 hwy P300: 11.2 city/8.7 hwy

P250: 11.2 city / 8.4 hwy P300: 11.2 city/8.7 hwy Alternatives: Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X2 or X3, Porsche Macan