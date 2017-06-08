They are grown men. Begging. All of them.



They want more – laps, hours, some even brazenly pleading for full days – with Honda’s new Civic Type R. But Honda sticks to its word, and the rule here at the Type R’s debut track day for a handful of reviewers is, two laps. No less. No more.

On the company’s pristine, five-kilometre proving ground outside their research and development facility, everyone peels themselves out of the driver’s seat with reluctance, a look of longing and, usually, a bit of a wobble in their step.

So what can you learn in two laps about the Japan-spec, right-hand drive, manual six-speed Type R?

No one gets much past third gear before realizing the car is “extreme on the track,” as one product planner puts it. It’s a total bad boy with something to prove.

The Type R is based on the Civic hatch, but built with an upgraded body and chassis.

With 306 horsepower packed into a 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 295 lb-feet of torque and a short-throw, six-speed manual transmission, it’s addictively fun.

In Comfort mode there’s a satisfying purr and it’s sticky in corners, if a bit hungry for more road. Switch to Sport mode, though, and it’s clear that this little hatchback is starved for track.

Based on the Civic hatch but built with an upgraded body and chassis, the Type R is the fastest and most powerful Civic ever made. A preproduction model set a front-wheel drive record on the renowned Nurburgring track in Germany in early April, besting the 305-horsepower Volkswagen GTI Clubsport’s mark by six seconds.

In a press release at the time, Honda explained that cornering speed and stability are optimized due to a wider track, longer wheelbase and new multilink suspension.

On its way to Canadian dealerships now, it also becomes Canada’s first Honda with a Type R badge. Honda is planning to issue only three or four vehicles to each Canadian dealership, making this Civic variant an exclusive acquisition.

Pricing has yet to be released, but expect the Type R to be tagged above $40,000.

The Type R’s interior is sharp and sporty.

Just one trim level is being sold in Canada, a fully loaded version with a seven-inch integrated touch screen, embedded Honda Navigation, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and Honda LaneWatch blind spot display.

The interior is sharp and sporty with bolstered sport seats, leather steering wheel, aluminum shift knob, aluminum sport pedals and red Type R badge detail.

The audio system is anchored by a 542-watt, 12-speaker sound setup. But drivers are advised to shut it off completely. Better sound comes from the throaty growls that pour out of the eager Type R.

The vehicle comes with 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels and performance tires. In addition to Comfort and Sport mode, there is a +R option for more dynamic driving.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

