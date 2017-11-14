The lease is up on my Mercedes-Benz ML 550. Should I get something else?

The lease on my 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 550 is about to end. The car has been fantastic and I've babied it from the get-go and have had zero problems with it. The quoted buyout is about $56,000. I've contemplated giving it back and leasing a new AMG GLE 43, but it just seems to be somewhat of a downgrade to me. – Stephen

Richardson: Let's be clear – the GLE is not a downgrade from an ML. It's still a Mercedes, and a performance AMG at that. Every car is appropriate to somebody, and it sounds like what you really want is the full-on equivalent of your ML 550.

Lightstone: Well, it's not a downgrade at all since it is indeed an ML, with a new name. These name changes manufacturers make can cause mass confusion with consumers.

Story continues below advertisement

Richardson: I'm already starting to get confused.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupé 4MATIC. Daimler AG

Lightstone: Let's start by setting the record straight here, shall we? The mid-size GLE is the ML. The full-size GLS used to be the GL, the compact GLC was the GLK and the subcompact GLA is the newbie in the SUV/CUV lineup, along with the GLE Coupe and the GLC Coupe. Are you following along?

Richardson: Sort of – somewhere along the way, Mercedes decided it had too many inconsistencies in its naming, so it bit the bullet last year and put all its model names back on track. It makes sense now but took some getting used to. Smallest is A, then C, then E, then S. This holds for the cars and SUVs. Anyway, Miranda, what do you think of the AMG GLE 43? Worth the money?

Lightstone: Why would the AMG GLE 43 would even be a consideration? Clearly, Stephen likes the power and prestige of the 550's V-8. I'd find that extra $10,000 under the mattress – you didn't really need that backyard makeover anyway – and keep living large with a brand-new GLE 550.

Richardson: And that's why you'll never have any money, Miranda, because you waste it on power you'll never use. The AMG GLE 43 and GLE 550 are both physically the same size and just as comfortable, so why spend $81,500 on the eight-cylinder when you can get the six-cylinder with the AMG badge for $10,000 less, with better fuel mileage to boot? So what if you can reach 100 km/h in 0.6 seconds less? Big whoop.

Lightstone: Who needs extra money when you have 449 horsepower? Why not buy the oomph? Not having to worry about passing on the highway, showing off at traffic lights, and really, we're talking only a 1.5 litre/100 km gas mileage difference, but a near 100-horsepower boost.

Richardson: I might agree if the V-6 was underpowered, but 362 horsepower is far from it. I'm actually wondering, though, if Stephen might be happiest with the coupe version. The AMG GLE 43 Coupe has less space in the back and starts at $78,000 but looks sportier and handles better. It might be the upgrade he's looking for.

Story continues below advertisement

Lightstone: Now, you're suggesting he drop power, interior space and visibility? Coupe SUVs are a mystery to me. You lose valuable trunk space and visibility owing to the sloping roofline, and the rear passenger-door openings suffer. Ever try getting in and out of a coupe SUV backseat without smacking your head?

Richardson: But the SUV coupes look so good. BMW started the trend with its X6 and now, Mercedes is cashing in.

Perhaps Stephen should test drive all three of those Benzes, then consider other brands.

Porsche Cayenne. Porsche

Lightstone: All the Germans, for a start: BMW, Audi and Porsche.

Richardson: For sure, and the Porsche Cayenne jumps out. The base model costs about the same as the AMG GLE 43, at $75,000, and makes a bit less power, but it's the way it drives that makes the difference.

Lightstone: I agree the Porsche is a viable option, and he'll never be disappointed in the quality of the drive or the product itself, and the Cayenne has just been revamped with a more modern interior and a much sleeker exterior. Sure, Stephen could check out the BMW X6, but it's long in the tooth now, and with much less power so no amount of "driving dynamics" will make up for its shortcomings against the competition.

Story continues below advertisement

BMW X6. UWE FISCHER

Richardson: The X6? I didn't think you'd ever suggest an SUV coupe.

Lightstone: I'm showing growth and evolution here, Mark. You wouldn't understand. But truthfully, the X6 is the granddaddy of the SUV coupe body style, and if that's the silhouette Stephen's after, then I may as well suggest a good one, even if it is an old one.

Richardson: Hmmm. I reckon Stephen's going to be a tough sell away from Mercedes, though. It's a very good car and he probably gets on well with his dealer. Really, I think he just wants us to validate his choice. But Stephen, do yourself a favour: Take a drive in the Cayenne before you sign anything.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.