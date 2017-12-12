Review: The Volvo XC40 has personality, style and is good fun to drive

In eerily quiet downtown Barcelona on a Friday afternoon – it is a national holiday, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception – there are still enough people on the streets to notice the SUV we're driving. Among them, a group of tween-aged boys signal approval. The old stereotype about boringly boxy Volvos is long dead, buried 20 years ago by the first C70 coupe, but still, this may be a first for Volvo – actual youth appeal.



The XC40 was designed by Ian Kettle, an Asian Englishman who talks with a mild London East Ender accent. He was just 26 when he drew the sketch that became Volvo's newest and smallest CUV.



Now 31, Kettle occupies a primary demographic that Volvo is targeting with the XC40: urban-dwelling 25-to-39-year-olds, part of a couple, with one kid or none. Another target group: affluent but downsizing 50-plus empty-nesters.



Story continues below advertisement

Volvo calls the XC40 a cousin rather than little brother of its XC60 and XC90 SUVs. While the bigger pair share Volvo's versatile Scalable Product Architecture, the XC40 is the first spawn of a new Compact Modular Architecture that will underpin other future small Volvos. Perhaps surprisingly, however, its compact, independent rear suspension is familiar from older models such as the past-generation XC60.



The new XC40’s Compact Modular Architecture platform makes this CUV a cousin, rather than little brother, of Volvo’s XC60 and XC90 SUVs.

Various versions of Volvo's modular Drive-E powertrains will eventually include combos of three- or four-cylinder engines, gas, diesel or electrified, and front or all-wheel drive. In Canada, we'll get only a 250-horsepower, turbocharged, four-cylinder two-litre with AWD.



The BorgWarner GenV AWD hardware normally drives the front wheels but can divert drive to the rear as needed – or as desired, in Dynamic mode, for a sportier feel.



This being a Volvo, it's brimming with safety features: Everything that can be had on pricier Volvos is available here – up to and including semi-autonomous Pilot Assist – as well as one new-to-Volvo feature: rear cross-traffic alert that also includes automatic braking.



The XC40 is brimming with safety features. Everything that can be had on pricier Volvos is available here, as well as one new-to-Volvo feature: rear cross-traffic alert that also includes automatic braking.

Also making its debut on the XC40 and coming to Canada next year: Care by Volvo. After ordering online, a set monthly "subscription" fee will get customers 24 months use of a new Volvo with everything included – down payments, insurance, taxes, service fees et cetera. Also on the menu: access to concierge services such as fuelling, cleaning and service pickup.



There's even a sharing scheme that lets you send a code to a friend or family member's smartphone that lets them remotely unlock and drive your car, without needing a key fob of their own.



The XC40 excels in the space, with safety and functionality you would expect, but it also has personality and style and is good fun to drive.

Story continues below advertisement

LOOKS



The XC40 was intentionally shaped to look like an SUV. It's taller than rivals and, despite its compact footprint, it projects (as intended) a commanding presence.



INTERIOR



Bums-in-seats testing confirms the numbers: The XC40 has generous rear passenger room, comparable with the segment-best BMW X1. The driver's seat is higher above ground than rivals', although it doesn't feel especially lofty within the car; still, comfort is easy to find on multiway power seats and forward visibility is fine.

The XC40 has generous rear passenger room, comparable with the segment-best BMW X1.

PERFORMANCE



Subjectively, the '40 is well up to par; objectively, its claimed 6.5-second 0-100-km/h time equals the BMW X1. Lucid steering and quick-footed handling are other driver-appeal assets. Downsides? Transmission shifts are sometimes edgy; and tire roar is a tad intrusive in highway-cruise mode.

TECHNOLOGY

Safety isn't downsized for its smallest car, Volvo says. Almost every active-safety aid known to man is available.

CARGO



Measured cargo volumes aren't class-leading, but the space is exceptionally versatile and usable.

THE VERDICT



8.5

A Volvo with real millennial appeal – plus, the space and functionality that the older set will appreciate, too.



Story continues below advertisement

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.