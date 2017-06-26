I currently have a 2013 VW Passat Diesel that is part of the class action settlement and that I’m looking to replace. My wife and I are snowbirds who drive to Florida and stay until April. Our price range is up to $40,000. Since we both drive and are very different in height, power seats are handy. Being seniors, some of the newer electronic driver aids seem like good ideas for us. – Barry, Owen Sound, Ont.

Leeder: The fallout from Dieselgate continues. I say we look at some North American brands to get started, Mark. Ford and Chevrolet have worthy sedans that Barry and his wife should consider for their rebound vehicle.

Richardson: Agreed. And the Chevy Malibu would be the first car I’d recommend. Spacious without being too big, refined without a premium price tag, and bang up-to-date with electronic aids. I’m totally impressed with the Malibu.

2017 Chevrolet Malibu. Chevrolet

Leeder: I like the Malibu too; I still catch myself doing double takes when I see it on the road. The revamped styling of this generation has made it a looker. But we’re not all about looks here, are we, Richardson? Let’s tell Barry why he should buy this instead of, oh, let’s say, a Fusion.

Richardson: The two are very similar, though I find the Chevy to be better finished. Barry and his wife need to drive them both before making a decision. Both have powered adjustable seats (which can be pre-set to fit both drivers as Driver 1 and Driver 2), as well as powered adjustable pedals and steering wheel, so the size difference shouldn’t be an issue. It comes down to whether you like the looks (the Chevy’s a bit more modern-looking than the Ford), the price and the service a local dealer will give you.

2017 Ford Fusion. Ford

Leeder: The Chevy also wins points for technology; it comes with more standard for your money. To get everything he wants in the Fusion, Barry will flirt with busting his budget.

Richardson: This segment is so competitive that every car maker has a model on offer. Let’s think about the Toyota Camry, which has just been revised – the eighth generation is on its way – and that means good deals are to be had on the outgoing models.

Leeder: Toyota is offering a $3,000 cash incentive on the Camry right now, so if Barry is willing to pay up, he can get the Camry XSE V6 for just a hair under his budget. It comes with a powerful 3.5-litre engine for the interstate and is very well-equipped at that trim level, which is what he’ll need if he wants electronic aids such as lane departure and pre-collision warnings. With taxes, freight and that cash incentive, he’ll pay just over $39,000.

2017 Toyota Camry. Toyota

Richardson: Barry can probably negotiate an even better deal than that. The 2017 Camry is comfortable and capable but not very exciting, and sales so far this year are down 25 per cent from last year. That means Toyota and its dealers just want to be rid of them and focus on the new model. The latest Camry goes on sale in July, but I’ve not driven it yet to be able to recommend it. It’s going to be competition for the new Honda Accord, which you drove recently.

Leeder: I did a couple of hot laps at Honda’s proving grounds outside of Tokyo in the new Accord. The 2018 is “new from the ground up,” including engine and powertrain. And on the track – not a place one would expect to have fun in a family sedan – it was awesome. But the car won’t be available until fall, and prices haven’t been announced.

Richardson: That tells me there might be some good deals coming on the current 2017 Accord, which Barry can buy right now and is not exactly chopped liver.

2017 Honda Accord Sedan. Honda

Leeder: It’s actually what Barry should buy. The 2017 Accord comes in eight (!) trim levels, similarly priced to the Camry, but the Sedan EX-L with Honda Sensing has seat position memory and all the safety aids Barry wants, from blind spot sensors to collision mitigating brakes, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, lane and road departure warning systems and forward collision warning. All helpful for those long drives to Florida. The best part is the price: with a $1,500 rebate for paying cash, Barry can have it for around $35,000. That’s before he even tries to negotiate.

Richardson: You’re right. The Accord is spacious and comfortable and long-legged, if a bit “vanilla,” but right now is the best time to buy the 2017. Honda dealers aren’t known for negotiating much, especially without a trade-in, but it’ll be a very safe buy.

