I’m looking for a BMW 528i xDrive. My budget is around $30,000. I’m a luxury wine rep and want a car that looks great and fits the part. But I also want something decent to drive. Any other German cars I should consider? – Henri, Vancouver

When it comes to luxury sedans, the battle has moved beyond Bavaria.

Sure, the Audi A6 has moved slightly ahead, arguably, of the BMW 5 Series when it comes to balancing sports and luxury, but don’t discount the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Infiniti M and Lexus GS.

There are no bad cars in this bunch – it depends what you’re looking for. The A6 and GS lean more toward sporty while the E-Class piles on the luxury.

And, because German auto makers like to push the limits on technology, Japanese cars tend to cost less for repairs.

2013 Audi A6 Quattro 2.0T

Fourth generation: 2012-present

2012-present Average price for base: $27,275 (Canadian Black Book)

$27,275 (Canadian Black Book) Original MSRP: $58,400

$58,400 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission/Drive: Eight-speed automatic/All-wheel drive

Eight-speed automatic/All-wheel drive Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 11.9 city, 8.1 highway; premium gas

With its newest version, Audi took the A6 from placeholder to serious contender for top place.

“Audi until now has not really had a car to challenge the 5 Series, not on its own terms. But no longer,” Globe Drive said. “This once-lopsided Bavarian rivalry has become a race to excellence, with a winner yet to be decided.”

Consumer Reports did decide – it picked the A6 as the best luxury car for 2013. And, it gives the A6 a 5/5 rating for reported reliability.

“The A6 outperforms many of its peers because it is so multi-talented – it provides an uplifting driving experience thanks to its responsive steering and tied-down suspension,” the magazine said. “But it also rides smoothly, leaving the bumps and ruts of the road outside the solid, vault-like cabin.”

There were two engines. The 211-horsepower 2.0T starts at $27,275 and can run up to $33,387, on average, for the top Premium S Line trim.

The 2013 3.0T, with a 310-horsepower supercharged 3.0-litre V-6, runs from $30,718 for the base, $37,550 for the Premium and $39,098 for the Premium S Line.

“The Audi knocked the venerable BMW 5 Series from its ‘Ultimate Driving Machine,’ perch when we pitted the two in a comparison test; it’s simply the more engaging car to drive,” Edmunds said.

Edmunds said the Audi had a “finely finished interior, plenty of technology features and more driver engagement than competitors.” But it complained that the steering felt “overly light at low speeds.”

There were two recalls, including one to fix an under-hood fuel hose that could degrade and potentially leak.

2013 BMW 528i xDrive

Sixth generation: 2010-2016

2010-2016 Average price for base: $31,694 (Canadian Black Book)

$31,694 (Canadian Black Book) Original MSRP: $56,900

$56,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission/Drive: Eight-speed automatic/All-wheel drive

Eight-speed automatic/All-wheel drive Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 10.3 city, 7.2 highway; premium gas

Purists may have scoffed at the idea of a four-banger in a 5 Series, but it proved to be the little engine that could.

“It’s hard not to appreciate how BMW has engineered a four to behave like a strong six,” Globe Drive said. “The 0-100 km/h sprint takes 6.3 seconds, says the factory, or nearly half-a-second better than the old 3.0-litre six.”

The 240-horsepower 528i comes in a rear-wheel-drive version for $26,074, on average.

Move up to the 535i with its 300-horsepower 3.0-litre V-6, and you’re looking at an average price of $36,904. Add option packages and the price will climb.

“There’s a reason so many people aspire to own a BMW 5 Series, and this car won’t disappoint,” Consumer Reports said. “Handling is taut and agile, though the sedan has evolved to focus on luxury and refinement rather than overtly sporty driving.”

Consumer Reports gives the used 2013 5 Series a 3/5 rating for reliability.

Edmunds liked the “strong and relatively fuel-efficient” engines, capable handling, clean interior design and excellent seats. But it said the 5 Series was “less sporty than some rivals” and had a small trunk.

“The rare driver who yearns for the days of BMW’s ‘Ultimate Driving Machine’ will find that spirit alive and well in the 2013 Audi A6 and, to a lesser degree, the 2013 Lexus GS 350,” Edmunds said.

There were three recalls, including two fixes to prevent the potential failure of the vacuum pump and loss of power braking.

