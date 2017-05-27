My wife wants a used Porsche Cayenne. She likes how it looks. Her budget is $40,000. I say there are more practical, newer SUVs for that money, like a Lexus RX 350. Do you think a Cayenne is worth it or is it just for poseurs who want the Porsche name? – Bernie, Ottawa

Sure, Porsche’s Cayenne is pricey, but it was peppered with praise for its performance.

For $40,000, you can get a 2012 Cayenne – or a 2014 RX 350.

If the Cayenne is, well, pepper, the RX 350 isn’t exactly pablum. It’s not sporty, but it’s powerful enough and popular.

“Of all vehicles in Canada with starting prices north of $50,000, the RX is the bestseller,” Globe Drive said.

“Across the luxury segment, it’s No. 2 in sales behind the cheaper BMW 3 Series,” according to Timothy Cain, chief analyst at GoodCarBadCar.

For about the same price, there are other options, such as the 2014 Acura MDX, 2013 Audi Q5, 2013 BMW X5, 2015 Cadillac SRX and 2013 Mercedes-Benz ML350.

2012 Porsche Cayenne V-6

2012 Porsche Cayenne. David Breun and Martin Grega

Second generation: 2011-present

2011-present Average price for base: $38,491 (Canadian Black Book)

$38,491 (Canadian Black Book) Transmission/drive: Six-speed manual, eight-speed automatic/all-wheel drive

Six-speed manual, eight-speed automatic/all-wheel drive Engine: 3.6-litre V-6

3.6-litre V-6 Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 15.7 city, 11.0 highway (manual); 14.5 city, 10.2 highway, premium gas

It’s not cheap, but with the Porsche Cayenne, you get what you pay for. And it hauls a lot more from Costco than a 911.

“The mid-sized Cayenne is one of the most agile SUVs on the market – it packs genuine Porsche DNA into its driving characteristics with communicative steering and responsive brakes that feel direct and precise,” Consumer Reports said. “And yet, it’s also a luxurious and functional SUV with ample passenger and cargo room.”

For less than $40,000 used, you have to settle for the 300-horsepower base V-6, which started at $58,200 new. The top-of-the-line 500-horsepower V-8 Cayenne Turbo goes for an average $93,691 used – other models included a V-6 hybrid and a diesel tarnished by parent company Volkswagen’s emissions scandal.

“It’s true that you can find other luxury SUVs that are less expensive yet also have a lot of performance potential, including the BMW X5, Infiniti FX and Range Rover Sport,” review site Edmunds said. “But for a luxurious SUV that’s performance-minded no matter what trim level you get, you won’t do better than the Cayenne.”

However, Consumer Reports didn’t list the Cayenne as a “good bet,” like the RX 350. It had a few gripes: Its low-speed ride can be overfirm, it’s expensive and the controls can be confusing.

It had no reliability data for the 2012 Cayenne.

In J.D. Power’s survey, owners of the 2012 Cayenne reported average dependability after three years. Note that by the 2017 survey of the 2014 Cayenne, Porsche was third behind the Lexus RX and GX.

There were two recalls, including for a breakable brake pedal.

2014 Lexus RX 350 (facelift in 2012)

2014 Lexus RX 350. Russell Purcell

Third generation: 2010-2015

2010-2015 Average price for base: $37,382 (Canadian Black Book)

$37,382 (Canadian Black Book) Transmission/drive: Six-speed automatic/all-wheel drive

Six-speed automatic/all-wheel drive Engine: 3.5-litre V-6

3.5-litre V-6 Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 13.3 city, 9.8 highway, regular gas

If you’ve suffered through unreliable SUVs, the Lexus RX could be just the right prescription.

“The Lexus RX is a relaxed cruiser and has proven to deliver a near-headache-free ownership experience,” Consumer Reports said. “The standard V-6 powertrain offers punchy performance with ample power and an effortless delivery, further adding to the relaxed and luxurious demeanour.”

It liked the quiet cabin, excellent fit and finish and Lexus customer service, but it panned the lacklustre handling, frustrating mouse-like infotainment controller and the limited rear visibility.

“Handling agility isn’t among the RX’s strengths, although it is somewhat responsive,” it said. “The Lexus does not possess cornering alacrity, which takes away from its fun-to-drive aspect, but, as far as safety is concerned, it’s secure.”

New, it started at $46,150.

Edmunds said the only significant downsides were “the lack of a third-row seat and an electronics interface that takes more of your attention to operate than we prefer – if either of these are concerns for you, we’d point you toward the seven-passenger 2014 Acura MDX and 2014 Infiniti QX60.”

Consumer Reports gave the 2014 RX 350 top ratings for reliability, and it took top place in J.D. Power’s dependability survey. There were no recalls.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.



