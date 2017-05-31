Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewellery shop in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh May 8, 2012. (AJAY VERMA/REUTERS)
Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewellery shop in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh May 8, 2012. (AJAY VERMA/REUTERS)

Asanko Gold trading halted after Muddy Waters takes short position Add to ...

Danielle Bochove

Bloomberg News

Published

Last updated

Asanko Gold Inc., which mines the metal in West Africa, was halted in Toronto trading after Muddy Waters LLC said it was shorting the stock, believing it “highly likely to end up a zero.”

In a research note dated Wednesday, the activist short seller founded by Carson Block said the company made investments in Ghana, West Africa, based on flawed resources estimates and will likely run out of liquidity in 2018.

“The best-case medium-term scenario seems to be an extremely dilutive equity raise, possibly approximating half of AKG’s market cap,” the report said, referring to Asanko by its Canadian stock ticker. “The worst case scenario – and not a remote one in our view – is bankruptcy.” Regardless, the stock is highly likely to end up worthless, Muddy Waters said.

A phone call and email to Vancouver-based Asanko weren’t answered before the start of regular business hours.

In June 2016, K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. wrote that the company had 90 percent downside potential, leading Asanko to stand by its guidance.

In an interview with the Canadian TV network BNN, Block said K2’s initial short report was correct in revealing geological risks, but since then the company’s situation has deteriorated as its Nkran satellite pit risks “pinching out.” The report defines that term as costs exceeding expected revenue, meaning it’s not profitable to mine further.

Asanko fell 13 percent to C$2.19 before trading was halted in Toronto on Wednesday.

Block has established a name as a short seller with high-profile bets against companies including Sino-Forest Corp., and more recently China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co. He’s also tussled with Olam International Ltd., a Singapore-based trader of agricultural commodities, and Noble Group Ltd.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Three reasons why baby boomers find it hard to pass down wealth (The Globe and Mail)
 
  • Asanko Gold Inc
    $2.19
    -0.33
    (-13.10%)
  • Updated May 31 10:06 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular