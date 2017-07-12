Rising rates: An investor’s guide to a new era

How the rate hike affects your mortgage Whether you're a homeowner or prospective buyer, here's what you need to know about how mortgage payments are affected by central bank policy.
Read the article
Five harsh realities of rising rates for savers and borrowers The Bank of Canada rate hike means no exit from saver’s hell.
Read the article
Carrick: Six ETFs that could get smacked by rising interest rates Exchange-traded funds with exposure to real estate, government bonds and utilities could find themselves under pressure.
Read the article
Video: Investing in light of a looming interest rate hike Som Seif, chief executive officer of Purpose Investments, outlines some investment strategies in this video for subscribers.
Read the article
Carrick: Three ways to benefit if rates move higher For savers, a rate increase would start the process of boosting returns on savings accounts, GICs and bond yields.
Read the article
Thaw in interest rates should have savers salivating Rising rates are inevitable, and investors should position their portfolios accordingly.
Read the article