Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Barlow portfolio update Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Index/ETFTicker% of Portfolio3M TRYTD TR12M TRAnnual TR
S&P/TSX composite indexTSX-In/a0.0%1.5%11.5%3.5%
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Comp. Index ETFXIC-T480.0%1.5%11.5%3.5%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF TrustSPY-N324.4%9.8%17.7%9.7%
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL-T51.0%8.2%-1.4%-2.3%
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-hedged)XHC-T58.6%16.1%14.0%9.8%
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETFRID-T2.55.4%10.3%16.3%8.6%
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETFVIG-N2.53.8%9.9%14.2%8.2%
Vanguard FTSE All World Ex-US Small Cap ETFVSS-N2.56.4%15.6%13.9%2.0%
iShares US Small Cap Index ETFXSU-N2.54.6%4.6%21.5%7.0%

Source: Scott Barlow; Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular