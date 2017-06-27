|Index/ETF
|Ticker
|% of Portfolio
|3M TR
|YTD TR
|12M TR
|Annual TR
|S&P/TSX composite index
|TSX-I
|n/a
|0.0%
|1.5%
|11.5%
|3.5%
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Comp. Index ETF
|XIC-T
|48
|0.0%
|1.5%
|11.5%
|3.5%
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|SPY-N
|32
|4.4%
|9.8%
|17.7%
|9.7%
|iShares Gold Bullion ETF
|CGL-T
|5
|1.0%
|8.2%
|-1.4%
|-2.3%
|iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|XHC-T
|5
|8.6%
|16.1%
|14.0%
|9.8%
|RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF
|RID-T
|2.5
|5.4%
|10.3%
|16.3%
|8.6%
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|VIG-N
|2.5
|3.8%
|9.9%
|14.2%
|8.2%
|Vanguard FTSE All World Ex-US Small Cap ETF
|VSS-N
|2.5
|6.4%
|15.6%
|13.9%
|2.0%
|iShares US Small Cap Index ETF
|XSU-N
|2.5
|4.6%
|4.6%
|21.5%
|7.0%
Source: Scott Barlow; Bloomberg
