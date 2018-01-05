 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Emerging markets pioneer Mark Mobius retires from Franklin Templeton

Emerging markets pioneer Mark Mobius retires from Franklin Templeton

Dr. Mark Mobius photographed during a visit to Toronto on Oct. 24, 2011.

Peter Power/Peter Power/The Globe and Mail

Reuters

Well-known emerging markets investor Mark Mobius will retire from Franklin Templeton Investments at the end of January, the investment fund said on Friday.

Mobius, hired by Sir John Templeton in 1987 to launch one of the first mutual funds dedicated to developing economies, ran the firm's emerging markets team until 2016, when he passed on his role as chief investment officer to Stephen Dover.

As executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group (TEMG), he oversaw around $50-billion in investments and remained one of the best-known names in emerging market investment.

Story continues below advertisement

Franklin Templeton is a unit of Franklin Resources Inc.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.