ETF Buyer’s Guide: The complete series

The universe of exchange-traded funds is expanding in a way that makes it ever harder for investors, particularly rookies, to build a portfolio. The 2017 ETF Buyer’s Guide is here to help sort through the clutter by identifying funds with the best track records and bang for your investment buck. This year, the ETF guide is taking a tougher approach to picking funds for inclusion. Instead of trying to offer a selection of everything available, the guide now uses a screening process to identify core funds for portfolio building. Below are all six installments: Best Canadian equity funds; best bond funds, best U.S. equity funds; best global and international funds; best Canadian dividend funds; and best foreign dividend funds.

Best Canadian equity funds Any of the 10 funds included here could be your one and only Canadian equity fund, although some are better suited as a complement to a core fund.
Best bond funds Bond ETFs are a real problem-solver for investors who prefer not to have 100 per cent of their portfolio in the stock market.
Best U.S. equity funds You can fix a lot of what’s wrong with the Canadian stock market by getting some exposure to U.S. stocks.
Best global and international funds There are also lots of ETFs that cover emerging markets and regions such as Europe and Asia. But the focus here is on proven, broadly diversified ways to globalize a portfolio in a single fund.
Best Canadian dividend funds Exchange-traded funds holding dividend-paying stocks are a handy option for both income-seeking investors and people who want a portfolio of mainly blue-chip stocks.
Best foreign dividend funds The case for foreign dividend stocks is that they can bulk up the investment income you generate from your portfolio and produce solid total returns (dividends plus share-price returns).
