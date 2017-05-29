ETF Buyer’s Guide: The complete series

The universe of exchange-traded funds is expanding in a way that makes it ever harder for investors, particularly rookies, to build a portfolio. The 2017 ETF Buyer’s Guide is here to help sort through the clutter by identifying funds with the best track records and bang for your investment buck. This year, the ETF guide is taking a tougher approach to picking funds for inclusion. Instead of trying to offer a selection of everything available, the guide now uses a screening process to identify core funds for portfolio building. Below are all six installments: Best Canadian equity funds; best bond funds, best U.S. equity funds; best global and international funds; best Canadian dividend funds; and best foreign dividend funds.