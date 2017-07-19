The roster of exchange-traded funds in Canada, already tallying more than 500, keeps growing.

ETF player Evolve Funds Group Inc. is expanding its product shelf to incorporate several niche products new to the Canadian market, including ETFs that invest in gender diversity, cybersecurity and the next generation of automobiles.

Cybersecurity and gender diversity ETFs have existed for some time in the United States under ETF tickers HACK and SHE, with the former hitting $1-billion (U.S.) in assets under management just seven months after it launched in 2015.

Now, Evolve Funds is bringing similar strategies north of the border.

It filed a preliminary prospectus with regulators Wednesday for the launch of five new funds: Evolve Cyber Security Index ETF (CYBR), Evolve North American Gender Diversity Index ETF (HERS), Evolve Automobile Innovation Index ETF (CARS), Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield ETF (CALL), Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield ETF (LIFE).

Management fees range from 0.40 per cent to 0.45 per cent.

The company, led by Raj Lala, former head of Wisdom Tree Canada, entered the market last month with four actively managed ETFs. During that time, Mr. Lala told the Globe and Mail in an interview he would look at approximately 20 segments of the market that were not well covered, or not being covered at all.

HERS will invest in equity securities of North American companies that have demonstrated commitment to gender diversity as part of their corporate social responsibility strategy while CYBR will invests primarily in equity securities of global companies located that are involved in the cyber security industry through hardware and software development.

CARS will look at one of the newer emerging trends in the auto industry by looking at equity securities of companies that are directly or indirectly involved in developing electric drivetrains, autonomous driving or network connected services for automobiles.

