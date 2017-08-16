The Canadian arm of U.S. mutual fund giant Fidelity Investments is gearing up to enter the crowded market for exchange-traded funds, with the company on the hunt for an executive to develop ETFs to sell in this country.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, which manages more than $132-billion in mutual fund and institutional assets in Canada, has been quietly sitting on the sidelines as many of its Canadian competitors have launched in the ETF space over the last year.

