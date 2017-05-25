OMERS Platform Investments, a branch of one of Canada’s largest pension fund providers, is claiming a minority stake in exchange traded funds provider Purpose Investments.

The deal, which has an undisclosed price, will see OMERS provide Purpose the capital needed to gain market share in the ETF industry, says Som Seif, president and CEO of Purpose Investments in an announcement Thursday morning.

“We have seen tremendous growth in our business since our inception four years ago, and this new relationship with OMERS will provide us with the capital we need to advance our business faster and further,” says Mr. Seif.

OMERS Platform Investments is the innovation arm of OMERS, the pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario and has over $85-billion net assets under management.

Purpose Investments is the last larger scaled independent ETF shop in Canada with $3.3-billion in assets under management offering 22 ETFs, mutual funds and closed-end funds, as of April 30.

Mr. Seif, president and CEO of purpose investments, is widely known among the financial community as Canada’s ETF pioneer after introducing some of Canada's first ETFS to the marketplace with the launch of Claymore Investments.

But after being forced to sell Claymore Investments in 2012, Mr. Seif launched Purpose Investments and was hesitant to take on any financial partners until now.

The partnership has been in discussions for the last two years, says Mr. Seif, who is a longtime friend of John Ruffolo, CEO of OMERS Ventures and executive managing director of OMERS Platform Investments .

“So the unique thing about this partnership is that it is with someone who doesn’t have the ambition to buy me, and wants to offer more than just capital,” says Mr. Seif.

“They are going to come in with a really strong support model to help us build and grow our business, as well as help us grow our vision on how we want to build it over the next five to ten years.”

Report Typo/Error