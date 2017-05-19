We have a fine crop of Canadian dividend stocks, but you’re missing out as an investor if you don’t consider U.S. and international dividend payers as well.

In the sixth and final instalment of the 2017 Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide, we look at dividend and income funds that hold stocks from U.S., global and international (outside North America) markets. Results from these funds over the past one- and three-year periods have been exceptional in many cases.