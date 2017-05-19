Follow @rcarrickon Twitter:
Rob Carrick's 2017 ETF Buyer's Guide: Foreign dividend funds Add to ...Subscribers Only
The Globe and Mail
Published
Last updated
We have a fine crop of Canadian dividend stocks, but you’re missing out as an investor if you don’t consider U.S. and international dividend payers as well.
In the sixth and final instalment of the 2017 Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide, we look at dividend and income funds that hold stocks from U.S., global and international (outside North America) markets. Results from these funds over the past one- and three-year periods have been exceptional in many cases.