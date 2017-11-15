Royal Bank of Canada to launch its own robo-adviser business

Royal Bank of Canada is set to launch its own robo-advisory service, making it the second Canadian bank to offer an automated online portfolio platform for investors.

The platform, RBC InvestEase, is a new and separate business for Canada's largest bank. The platform will offer automated investment advice and discretionary portfolio management, delivered through a digital platform and supported by accredited portfolio advisers.

"RBC knows that a growing number of Canadians are looking for a digital investing solution, with easy access to portfolio recommendations and professional advice," said Rosalyn Kent, president and CEO of RBC InvestEase in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail. "The service is designed to meet the needs of investors who prioritize a digital experience in how they access advice and invest."

The online platform will roll out on Wednesday for a pilot test phase to a small group of Ontario-based RBC employees, Ms. Kent said (a wider launch date for the general public has not been set).

Robo-advisers – also referred to as online portfolio managers or digital advisers – are just beginning to gain traction in the Canadian financial arena. Currently there are 14 robo-advisers in the country – including Bank of Montreal's in-house offering, SmartFolio. BMO was the first Canadian bank to enter the robo-adviser market in 2016.

Many of the big banks are starting to be more mindful of the robo-adviser space in Canada.

In April, National Bank of Canada invested $6-million into robo-adviser Nest Wealth and brought the digital platform in-house with its investment advisers and clients, while earlier this month, The Globe and Mail reported Canada's largest robo-adviser Wealthsimple, which has more than $1-billion in assets under management, is currently in talks with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for a possible partnership.

Earlier this year during a quarterly conference call, RBC chief executive Dave McKay noted the bank is paying closer attention to the technology space as it "shifts towards building a digitally enabled relationship bank."

"We are leveraging our scale and investments in technology to enhance the client experience as their banking preferences evolve, and to drive cost savings by making all of our processes simpler," Mr. McKay said during the call. "Our strong employee engagement to advance innovation across our businesses is driving efficiency improvements and new solutions for clients."

Robo-adviser platforms offer clients an online risk-assessment tool which quickly calculates an appropriate asset allocation based on age, financial goals and risk tolerance.

Investors also have the option of speaking to a human portfolio manager throughout the process. The results provide clients with a recommended investment portfolio predominantly made up of exchange-traded funds – all for much lower fees than those usually offered by traditional financial advisers.

RBC is the country's fifth-largest ETF provider with more than $3.5-billion in assets under management as of Oct. 31. The company launched seven ETFs last month, bringing its product shelf up to a total of 35 funds.

Details on specific fees and the investment portfolios for RBC InvestEase have not yet been released by RBC.