The growing market for exchange-traded funds hasn’t been fully put to the test, according to one of the top U.S. speed-trading firms.

Ari Rubenstein, chief executive officer and co-founder of Global Trading Systems LLC, told U.S. law makers Tuesday that while investment dollars have flooded the U.S. ETF market, the new order has not endured an extreme period of stress. Volatility, a measure of market uncertainty, has remained low.

“In some ways the markets are a bit untested,” Mr. Rubenstein said at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on U.S. equity market structure. “It’s definitely something we should talk about to make sure industry participants are prepared in those instruments.”

GTS helps shepherd more than 1,200 listed shares as a “designated market maker” at the New York Stock Exchange. His remarks come as the market for the index-based products swells. U.S. ETFs leaped from $400-billion (U.S.) in assets a decade ago to nearly $3-trillion today.

Meanwhile, volatility has been low, with the CBOE volatility index falling eight out of the past 10 weeks.

That combination could result in some uncertainty as the new market dynamics haven’t really been tested by an extreme sudden rise in volatility, according to Mr. Rubenstein.

He pointed to a particularly volatile trading session on Aug. 24, 2015, during which ETFs were dramatically affected – out of more than 1,000 trading halts, the majority were in ETFs – and led stock exchanges to change their rules.

