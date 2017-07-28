U.S. ETF provider WisdomTree Investments Inc. is boosting its Canadian presence after announcing it will be acquiring a portfolio of Questrade Financial Group’s exchange-traded funds business.

New York-based Wisdom Tree is the seventh-largest provider of ETFs in the United States with $43-billion (U.S.) in assets under management. It first entered the Canadian market last July, but it was slow to gain traction with investors, with currently has $119-million (Canadian) in assets under management.

But those assets will now almost double as-upon regulatory approval - Wisdom Tree has agreed to pay $2.4-million to acquire and manage eight of Questrade’s ETF products that have approximately $89-million in assets under management.

In addition, WisdomTree Canada will become one of the main providers of ETFs available for purchase on a Questrade’s self-directed platform. This will include all of the Wisdom Tree Canadian ETFs. Upon approval, most of the Questrade ETFs are expected to merge into existing ETFs managed by WisdomTree Canada, while WisdomTree Canada is expected to become the trustee and manager for one of the existing Questrade ETFs. In either case, this will result in a change of the fund manager for those Questrade ETFs, says Wisdom Tree.

Questrade will provide unitholders with further details of these transactions at a later date.

The partnership will also allow Wisdom Tree to jump into the Canadian roboadviser space as a consultant for Questrade's online portfolio manager- Portfolio IQ.

As well, the partnership will see both companies come together to develop and deploy a variety of ETF-focused educational initiatives and resources for Questrade clients, including webinars, newsletters and reports on investing topics.

The announcement comes on the heels of Wisdom Tree’s one year mark in the Canadian industry - which saw slow growth for the newcomer with approximately $20-million in net flows above its initial seed capital of $90 million into its funds. The asset manager is widely known in the U.S. as a pioneer of currency hedging in ETFs. Using a rules-based strategy, WisdomTree offers so-called “dynamic currency hedged” ETFs that reduce the volatility and downside of foreign-currency moves through complex calculations involving momentum, interest-rate differentials and valuation signals.

