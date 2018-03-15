Invesco retiring Trimark and PowerShares investment brands

Investment manager Invesco Ltd. will be putting an end to popular key investment brands Trimark and PowerShares in an effort to build a stronger single global brand that will be more easy to identify among investors.

Last month, the company announced internally that it will be retiring "sub-brands" PowerShares, Trimark and U.K-based Perpetual in all markets, including Canada and the United Kingdom.

"We think our clients will benefit from understanding who we are, what we do and what we bring to them under a unified brand," Peter Intraligi, president of Invesco Canada and head of wealth management intermediaries of the Americas, said in an interview. "We received feedback that it's been confusing to really understand all the various components of our business and our capabilities, and after much discussion with our clients, we feel now is the right time to make a transition."

The shift to a single brand will be done throughout the remainder of 2018, and investors will be notified of all fund name changes once they are approved. The re-branding will not impact any investment objectives, management or fees. Investors will see all PowerShares exchange-traded funds re-branded to Invesco ETFs, while all Trimark and PowerShare mutual funds will now be renamed with Invesco.

Invesco is well known on the Street for both its mutual fund and ETF lineups, with assets under management of $40-billion. The company was one of the first mutual-fund companies to enter the ETF industry in 2009 and now has $9.6-billion invested in its PowerShares ETF products.

"As we increase our focus on better understanding client needs and providing meaningful solutions to help them achieve their investment objectives, we will transition PowerShares to the Invesco brand, which encompasses our full range of active, passive and alternative capabilities," Dan Draper, Global Head of ETFs for Invesco, said in a statement. "What we won't move away from is our legacy as one of the innovating pioneers in factors and smart beta."

Trimark was founded in 1981 and has been a well-recognized brand among Canadian mutual fund investors. In 2008, U.S. parent firm Invesco Ltd. renamed AIM Trimark Investments to Invesco Trimark Ltd. But as Invesco began to streamline its branding, Trimark was later dropped in 2011 from the name of the Canadian business, while being retained for 31 investment funds offered to Canadian investors.

"Trimark is also a big part of our history, and we have investors who have been a part of those flagship funds for over 35 years," Mr. Intraligi said. "It's a big part of who we are as a firm, but we have evolved. What matters to our clients most is the investment capabilities and our investment approach, and none of that is changing."

A fourth Invesco entity, WL Ross & Co., a well-known brand in the private equity market, will be re-branded under the Invesco Private Capital name.