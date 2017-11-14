Real-time Canada, U.S. stock quotes and other improvements have arrived to Globe Investor

You're probably noticing a number of exciting new changes on the Globe Investor website. They are aimed at keeping our users better informed and improving access to important financial information. All are part of us moving to a modern publishing platform guided by technology developed by The Washington Post, and enhanced by the addition of several new financial data providers.

With these changes, The Globe and Mail now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. You'll also see we've reintroduced press releases to our company profile pages.

Some other things we've added:

Story continues below advertisement

• Our stocks section page features "Market Leaders by Price Volume" and "Today's Performance Leaders" modules that expand into a full page. There's the ability to view this list through two data views (Main and Performance)

• Several market indexes have been added, along with more functionality and an enhanced look.

• There's now a much more detailed and data-rich currencies and commodities pages.

• A new and improved stock screener.

• Individual stock profile pages provide full price history in a paginated list. Data is automatically and dynamically updated in-page. A full charting module contains an expanded set of technical analysis filters. You'll also find a searchable price history that goes back two years, and more detailed analyst estimates and other corporate financial information.

Many other improvements are still ahead, and we'll alert you to them when they arrive.

We welcome any comments you may have. Please leave a comment on this article page or write to dakeith@globeandmail.com.



Michael Shaye, senior product manager, financial products

Darcy Keith, Investment Editor

Story continues below advertisement