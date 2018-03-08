Globe Investor Watchlist gets upgrade

We're pleased to announce that our Watchlist has been upgraded to contain powerful new-and-improved features and market data. Be assured there have been no changes to the Watchlists you have created. There is nothing for you to do. Simply log in and enjoy the improved user experience.

Thanks to several critical technical upgrades, the tool now:

Renders properly regardless if you are viewing on desktop, tablet or mobile device. It also now loads with lightning speed.

Complies with government regulations around accessibility for those readers with disabilities.

Reflects recent overall design changes to The Globe and Mail website.

These upgrades to Watchlist arrive at a time when many other improvements have been made to the financial data that can be found on the Globe Investor website.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of these changes have included:

Data is now real-time for all exchanges (TSX, TSX Venture, NYSE, Nasdaq and Amex). Soon, we'll also have real-time data for the CSE and NEO exchanges, as well as time-delayed quotes for over-the-counter exchanges.

Expanded quotes on commodities and futures contracts, with a 10-minute delay.

Prices update without refreshing a page.

Many expanded filters on stocks and funds.

Users with a www.globeandmail.com digital subscription (the all-access pass) can also enjoy:

The ability to export data into excel.

Read integrated Globe and Mail editorial.

Customizable data filters.

The ability to set price tags.

All registered users with www.globeandmail.com provides:

Unlimited Globe and Mail news and editorial, including award-winning advice from contributors such as Rob Carrick, Jennifer Dowty, Scott Barlow and John Heinzl.

An average of 2,800 unique Globe stories each month – 60 per cent more than appears in print.

Watch for several more upgrades to the financial data at Globe Investor in the weeks to come.

Thank you for your support and trust in making the Globe Investor Watchlist the place where Canadians go to watch the markets.

Michael Shaye

Senior product manager, financial products

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

mshaye@globeandmail.com