Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TNT.UN-T) is spending $53.6-million to buy three properties in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa and Victoria.

"With the acquisition of these properties, the proceeds from the November 2016 public unit offering have been deployed and, along with the capital raised during 2016, is working to maximize long-term unit value for our unitholders," said CEO Daniel Drimmer. "The acquisitions represent a significant accomplishment for our team, as we capitalized on these off-market opportunities and exercised patience to ensure we acquired properties consistent with our core strategies and at favourable cap rates."

