16 market charts that will terrify investors

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

In the spirit of the season, Bloomberg and others have released a series of market-oriented charts designed to terrify investors. The CBOE Volatility Index, and derivative products designed to lever up the movements in the index, feature prominently.

"The scary thing about levered VIX products is that they can become forced buyers of volatility. This could become a vicious cycle, where anticipation of the volatility buying from VIX products pushes volatility higher (which in turn requires them to buy even more)."

Story continues below advertisement

Other charts include U.S. consumer debt levels which have disconnected from income, suggesting the U.S. consumer is almost tapped out.

The Bond Vigilantes blog added five scary charts with "investors have crowded in to risky assets" and "remember when investors used to worry about debt?" figuring prominently.

"You Wanna See Something Really Scary? Try These Market Charts" – Bloomberg

"Here are some of the scariest charts in finance to celebrate Halloween" – Bond Vigilantes

"IMF warns volatility products loom as next big market shock" – Financial Times

**

Researchers at Exxon Mobil might just be talking their book here, but the company sees very little risk to oil demand from electric vehicles before 2040.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"The electric-vehicle, or EV, fleet won't grow fast enough to displace much in the way of fuel demand, according to Exxon Vice President Jeff Woodbury … 'By 2040, the fleet is about 6 per cent EV,' Woodbury said, referring to a company forecast on the growth of electric cars. Even if you boosted that number by 50 per cent, it would only remove about a half-million barrels a day in demand, he said, 'not substantial when you think about overall oil demand of over 100 million barrels per day, at that point.' "

"Exxon Is Not Threatened by Tesla" – Bloomberg

"One Metal Will Be Transformed by the Electric Car Boom" – Bloomberg

**

The Council on Foreign Relations continues its quest to understand where Apple Inc. books profits and how distorted import and export data can become for tax reasons.

"Apple's Exports Aren't Missing: They Are in Ireland" – Council on Foreign Relations

Story continues below advertisement

**

Energy consulting group Wood Mackenzie posted an extremely optimistic perspective on renewable energy.

"Operating solar capacity in the U.S., for instance, has grown by a factor of 37(!). And now renewables often rank as the cheapest source of new generation capacity … Yesterday's prevailing wisdom – that clean energy is too expensive for widespread adoption – is now rarely expressed among energy market leaders … First Solar demonstrated that a solar project can provide an essential reliability service better than any source of conventional generation."

"Next-Generation Energy Technologies Are Constrained by Outdated Markets. Here's How to Fix Them" – Wood Mackenzie , Greentech Media

**

Tweet of the day: "@SBarlow_ROB "Watching This Neural Network Render Truly Photorealistic Faces Is Creepy and Mesmerizing" #general #feedly sploid.gizmodo.com/watching-this-" – Twitter

Diversion: "Time for Another Top Earning Dead Celebrities List from Forbes" – Alan Cross