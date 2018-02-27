3 more rate hikes and a mid-year market forecasting nightmare ahead

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Merrill Lynch economist Carlos Capistran predicts that the Bank of Canada will raise rates three more times in 2018 thanks to a fiscal "sugar rush" emanating from the south,

"We expect the Bank of Canada (BoC) to hike four times this year to bring the overnight rate target to 2% by year-end 2018. The BoC will likely respond to the sugar rush from US fiscal candy, that is, to stronger growth and higher inflation in Canada but also to a US Fed that may need to hike faster. After the BoC hiked 25bp in January, we expect it to hike again in April, July and October."

Story continues below advertisement

"@SBarlow_ROB ML: Canada CPI to 2.7% thanks to 'sugar rush' from U.S." – (research excerpt) Twitter

"Corporate America's new dilemma: raising prices to cover higher transport costs" – Reuters

=====

Rate hikes on both sides of the border are setting investors up for a bit of a forecasting nightmare for the middle of 2018.

As Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets points out, global economic growth is expected to slow beginning in April (as measured by global manufacturing purchasing manager surveys), while inflation pressure and wages continue to climb.

Domestically, the effects of housing market regulation may further depress economic growth forecasts by this point.

"@SBarlow_ROB MS: End of PMIs up, Inflation Down" – (presentation slide) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

=====

Nick Maggiulli, a new and important voice in U.S. financial blogging, discusses portfolio 'margins of safety' as the most important and difficult dilemma for investors,

"Despite all of the evidence I just discussed about how much purchase price matters in investing, I still think you should mostly ignore this advice if you are an average retail investor. Why? Buying when things are cheap requires you to time the market to some extent. This is difficult, because you could buy when you think something is cheap"

"A Margin of Safety" – Maggiulli , Of Dollars and Data

=====

There is a huge infrastructure upgrade for mobile telecom underway and it's going to be my job to figure out which companies will be selling the equipment necessary,

Story continues below advertisement

"FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a speech in Barcelona, Spain, that he plans to hold an auction of spectrum in the 28 GHz band in November, followed immediately by an auction of spectrum in the 24 GHz band, but must first get congressional approval by May 13 to proceed. 'We aspire to lead the world in 5G,' Pai said at the Mobile World Congress. 'I am hopeful that we'll be able to kick off a major spectrum auction in November.'"

"U.S. telecom agency plans new spectrum auction to speed 5G networks" – Reuters

=====

The Financial Times writes that, for many speculators in energy markets, fundamentals don't matter,

"Who is driving oil positions higher? Newly prominent oil speculators are not necessarily reacting to news about supply and demand or utterances from Riyadh. Instead, they may be buying and selling oil based on moves in currencies, interest rates or the price of oil itself.

"There are large investors in energy, and they don't care about talking to people who deal with fundamentals. They have no interest in it," says Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citigroup. His research team suggested in a note that so-called macro investors were becoming a "commodities whale".

"Fundamentals do not matter to new breed of oil speculator" – Financial Times

=====

Tweet of the Day (SocGen FX analyst Kit Juckes): "@kitjuckes I think everyone is bearish [on CAD], not sure justified, inflated view of the terrors of housing mostly. It's cheap relative to oil, but really, frustration is that fair value's probably 1.20-1.25. I got caught out sticking with it after the 1.37-1.21 move last year." – Twitter

Diversion: "LU organizing a tasty talk on ancient beer" – TB News Talk