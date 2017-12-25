A look back at some lucky – and not so lucky – stock calls

A good stock-picking column requires a clear argument, a bit of courage, some supporting evidence – and a lot of luck.

My highlight of 2017 had to be a June 22 column on Home Capital Group Inc. that had all of these ingredients. The floundering mortgage lender, whose future was in doubt following a collapsing share price and deep distrust over the condition of its loan book, was rebounding from its lows in May.

Drawing on thoughts from analysts, money managers and mortgage pros, I argued that Home Capital's loan book was probably okay – and wider recognition could drive the share price even higher.

If the shares traded at 0.8 times Home Capital's book value, I wrote in June, then the price would rise to $19, up from the then-current price of $14.94.

Here's where luck came in. The day my column appeared in print – perhaps 18 hours after I wrote it – Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. swooped down on Home Capital and became the company's largest investor. The share price immediately rallied to $19.

Okay, my timing wasn't perfect for investors: Most wouldn't have had time to capitalize on anything I wrote. But was Mr. Buffett nodding in agreement with my column? A hack can dream.

Some of my other lucky calls were easier to profit from.

I was by no means the first person to see Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. as a likely takeover target of Metro Inc. Ever since Loblaw Cos. Ltd. snapped up Shoppers Drug Mart Corp. in 2013, observers had pointed to the two Quebec-based companies as ideal partners.

I got the timing right, though. In a July 19 column, I argued that the tougher things get for Jean Coutu – and the Quebec government's decision to slash spending on generic drugs was a tough moment – the more sense it made for the pharmaceutical chain to strike a deal with Metro.

At the time, Jean Coutu's share price was trading at $20.45, down about 2 per cent from the start of the year, and analysts saw little to get excited about. Two-and-a-half months later, Metro announced the $4.5-billion takeover, valuing Jean Coutu shares at $24.50.

In March, a colleague introduced me to autoparts company Martinrea International Inc., whose stock had a head-scratching low valuation relative to its peers. Would it make a tempting takeover target, given the trend toward industry consolidation?

I argued it did. As it turns out, no one has stepped up to acquire Martinrea, but the share price has since risen nearly 70 per cent anyway, so who's complaining?

I also argued that Bombardier Inc. was a buying opportunity in late September after its shares were hit in a trade dispute with Boeing Co. My logic: The Canadian company's new C Series planes are clearly making Boeing worried. Why else would it launch a complaint that led to punishing duties against Bombardier?

After I wrote that column on Sept. 27, Bombardier made a deal with Airbus SE, giving the European aeronautics company control of the C Series project – and Bombardier shares have risen 46 per cent.

Did I see the Airbus deal coming? Uh, no. And please ignore the fact that I've been dead wrong about this stock before.

Regrettably, luck didn't come to my rescue following a few stinky bearish calls this year.

In mid-Feburary, I argued that Dollarama Inc. shares looked expensive based on trailing and estimated profit, and I said that the discount retailer was running out of opportunities to grow in Canada.

Since then, the share price has risen 51 per cent.

In mid-August, I suggested that Magna International Inc.'s stumbling share price had further to fall given that the auto parts giant is exposed to U.S. auto sales, which were falling.

If you accepted my argument and stayed on the sidelines, you would have missed out on a 25-per-cent rally.

And with some swagger, I walked back into the Jean Coutu Group story after news broke that Metro was in advanced talks to take over the pharmaceutical firm – this time looking at what would happen if Metro unloaded its substantial 5.7-per-cent stake in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to help finance the expected deal.

I argued that if Metro sold its stake, then it clearly saw a better opportunity with the pharmacy than with Couche-Tard's global empire of convenience stores. As well, I noted that Couche-Tard was showing weaker growth, based on same-store sales, and the stock was pricey.

Not long after, Couche-Tard reported a 33-per-cent increase in its fiscal second-quarter profit, skewering my concerns about valuation and growth. And the share price has risen 15 per cent since my bearish take.

Bad luck? Nope. It was a bad call.