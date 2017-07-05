Investors are rightly worried about the future returns for income-oriented equity sectors as the Bank of Canada prepares to raise interest rates. For real estate investment trust investors, thankfully, there appears to be a magic number that will warn of underperformance.

Citigroup economist Dana Peterson believes that Bank of Canada rhetoric has been so forcefully hawkish that Governor Stephen Poloz will have to announce 50 basis points of rate increases in the next six months to protect the bank’s credibility. Merrill Lynch economists see only one rate hike of 25 basis points before the end of the year. No matter who is correct, the clear path for domestic rates is higher.

The effects of central-bank policy on government of Canada bond yields will be vital for income investors. Rate increases will push bond yields higher – the only question is how much. At some point, bond yields could rise high enough to tempt the market into selling income-oriented equity sectors such as REITs in favour of the risk-free yields on bonds.

Using weekly data for the past decade, the accompanying chart shows how important relative yields have been as a determinant of REIT returns. Each dot represents the yield spread of the S&P/TSX REIT index versus the five-year Canada bond – the distribution yield on the index minus the yield on the bond – and the cumulative simple return (not including distributions) for the REIT index for the two years after that point.

For example, the dot on the furthest right hand side shows that during a week when the yield on the REIT index was 1,046 basis points above the five-year bond (it’s from March 6, 2009, but dates are not used on this kind of chart), the index rose 112 per cent in the next 24 months. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.)

The trend is clear – performance for REITs rises as the difference between their distribution yield and government bond yields climbs. The lower left-hand corner of the chart highlights that when the REIT index yields less than 200 basis points more than bonds, forward returns are uniformly terrible. Conversely, when the REIT index yields more than 600 basis points more than the five-year bond, investors can expect strong returns.

The current indicated yield on the REIT index is 5.79 per cent and the five-year bond yield is 1.43 per cent. This makes the current spread 436 basis points (or 4.36 per cent). According to the trends on the chart, REIT investors remain in relatively safe territory. If we estimate where 436 basis points lies on the Y-axis of the chart, and follow that rightward over to the trend line, where that point meets the X-axis implies that the REIT index will generate a simple return just below 20 per cent in the next two years.

I put the magic number – the yield-spread reading under which REIT investors can legitimately start worrying – at 350 basis points, not very far from where we are now. The current trend line on the chart suggests that when the REIT index yields 350 basis points (or less) than the five-year bond, the index can be expected to generate either flat or negative returns in the following two years.

All of this depends, of course, on current performance trends and market patterns continuing. For one thing, the trend line will likely flatten as 2007 numbers – featuring wafer-thin spreads and terrible crisis-era returns – roll off the 10-year data series. But even a flattened trend line will tell more or less the same story and I think 350 basis points will remain an important number.

Still, there is good reason to believe that investors should continue to pay attention to the spread between REIT yields and bond yields, as rising bond yields increase risk in the sector.

