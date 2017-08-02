A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Reuters chimed in with another "end of the road for Canadian real estate" story by focusing on the number of realtors who will be looking for work when the boom ends,

“Realtors' ranks in Canada's largest city and hottest housing market have surged 77 per cent since 2008 to more than 48,000 - nearly 10 times the pace of Canadian job growth. Nationwide, that number has risen 26.9 per cent. By comparison, there are over 13,500 realtors in Chicago … 'To a lot of people, it is a get-rich-quick scheme,' Toronto realtor David Fleming said about the real estate market. "But history shows when the market turns, half of the agents leave.'"

