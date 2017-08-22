Rising interest rates are both good and bad news for income investors. On the plus side, they could eventually lead to better rates from the banks on guaranteed investment certificates, which are still a popular choice for many people.
The downside is the negative effect that higher interest rates have on bond prices and interest-sensitive securities, such as real estate investment trusts and utility stocks.Report Typo/Error
