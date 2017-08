Here at Complacency Central, we like to keep tabs on exactly how blissed out this market has become.

Not that there’s anything wrong with a bit of summer rapture, you understand, but our crack team of researchers (translation: me and my dog, Booker) find ourselves more and more perplexed by the degree to which normally cautious investors have overcome their fears and become the financial equivalent of Flying Wallendas.

